M Investors Have Opportunity To Join Macy's, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Macy's, ("Macy's" or "the Company") (NYSE: M ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Macy's is the subject of an Associated Press article published on November 25, 2024. According to the article, "The retailer said Monday that it identified an issue related to delivery expenses in one of its accrual accounts earlier this month. An independent investigation and forensic analysis found that a single employee with responsibility for small package delivery expense accounting intentionally made erroneous accounting accrual entries to hide roughly $132 million to $154 million of expenses from the fourth quarter of 2021 through the fiscal quarter ended November 2."

