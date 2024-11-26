Starcompliance Expands Cryptocurrency Compliance Capabilities With The Acquisition Of Aer Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bringing traditional securities trading compliance and digital asset management into one comprehensive solution

StarCompliance (Star), a leading SaaS provider of employee compliance solutions, is excited to announce the of Argus DBA

Aer Compliance (Aer), a leader in trading pre-clearance and post-trade monitoring solutions.

This strategic acquisition positions Star clients to monitor and mitigate risk more holistically by bringing traditional securities trading, and now digital assets, into one comprehensive solution. With Aer's unique capability to monitor at the coin and wallet level-going beyond ETFs- Star's clients will gain unparalleled visibility and control in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

"By integrating Aer's advanced technology into our platform, Star is helping our clients prepare and get ahead of emerging regulations in the fast-changing cryptocurrency space," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of Star. "We've been very fortunate to work with Owen and his team over the last 18 months as partners and now look forward to our future as a combined company."

Owen Rapaport, Aer's co-founder and CEO, will join Star as Executive Director of Product Management, Digital Assets, continuing to develop, integrate and introduce innovative solutions for mitigating cryptocurrency and digital asset risk. This acquisition builds on Star's leadership position in regulatory compliance, adding advanced tools to Star's Employee Conflicts of Interest suite, tailored to the rapidly evolving world of digital assets, ensuring clients stay ahead of emerging regulatory requirements.

The Aer acquisition adds several capabilities to Star's robust offerings, including:



Configurable, automated employee pre-trade clearance, post trade monitoring and automated alerts for digital assets

Elimination of manual trade reviews with the ability to identify potential violations with post-trade monitoring across 130+ exchanges and 30+ blockchains

Recognition of undeclared employee accounts using public blockchain data AI technology enabling assisted reviews of marketing content for unsubstantiated statements of material facts and hypothetical performance leading to faster approvals.

"As cryptocurrency continues to mature both as a personal investment asset class and a strategic business line for financial institutions, the demand for robust compliance solutions has never been greater," said Rapaport. "Star's vision for advancing employee compliance aligns perfectly with Aer's commitment to fostering trust and integrity in this evolving landscape. Together, we will deliver cutting-edge products and usher in a new era of cryptocurrency trading and compliance."

About Aer Compliance

Aer Compliance (Aer), incorporated in Delaware as Argus Inc., is the first employee trade compliance solution for digital assets. With a customer base comprising the largest funds and market makers globally, Aer's software brings robust controls to this world of emerging risks. As regulators increase their scrutiny of cryptocurrency, Aer is the essential way to ensure appropriate measures are in place to protect both the firm and its employees. Aer's US federal public sector work further informs its cutting-edge approach to compliance. You can find out more about the solution at .



About StarCompliance

StarCompliance (Star) is a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by over a million users in 114 countries, Star's next-generation platform and user-friendly interface delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations. Visit to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.



Media Contact:

Greg Tarmin

+1 917-868-7791

[email protected]

SOURCE StarCompliance

