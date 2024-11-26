Maxscientific Enters Licensing Agreement With Seragon To Develop Next-Gen Aging Intervention Nutraceuticals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxScientific, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Seragon Biosciences, Inc., marking a collaboration between the two leaders in the field of aging and longevity intervention technologies. Under this agreement, MaxScientific will license a series of biotech and technologies from Seragon Biosciences to be integrated into the next generation of Revigorator, MaxScientific's flagship nutraceutical for aging and longevity optimization.

"By applying Seragon Biosciences' expertise in clinical research and pharmaceutical technologies, we are setting a new standard for interventions targeting critical biological mechanisms implicated in cellular aging," says Brandon West, Senior Product Manager at MaxScientific. "The next iteration of Revigorator will feature novel, cutting-edge aging intervention technologies, including those engineered to optimize ingredient delivery, enhance cellular NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), and activate autophagy."

Maximizing the therapeutic impact of active compounds requires precise delivery and increased bioavailability to enhance cellular uptake. Seragon's advanced pharmaceutical delivery technologies will ensure the targeted delivery and optimal absorption of Revigorator's next-generation components.



MaxScientific has prioritized identifying the most effective modalities for increasing levels of cellular NAD+, a molecule that plays a critical role in metabolic regulation, DNA repair, and mitochondrial function. Originally launched in 2018, Revigorator was the first advanced compound NAD+ enhancer and the first longevity product to combine NAD+ enhancement with senolytic technology. Now, Revigorator will integrate Seragon's proprietary NAD-boosting

technology, which has demonstrated a markedly superior ability to support cellular NAD+ restoration compared to NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide), the precursor utilized in previous iterations.



"At MaxScientific, we strive to bring the most accessible and advanced longevity interventions to the market," says Brandon West. "And we are pleased to deliver a new generation of Revigorator that will implement patented technologies developed in partnership with leading research institutions."

MaxScientific Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global biotechnology company committed to developing transformative solutions for modern healthcare challenges. The team at MaxScientific focuses on addressing unmet needs in medicine by advancing aging intervention technologies and translating next-generation research into reliable, accessible healthcare products. For more information, please visit .



