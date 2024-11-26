Power Semiconductor Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 43.03 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 2.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Verified Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, " Power Market Size and Forecast,". This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the power semiconductor market, revealing crucial trends and data-driven insights set to impact stakeholders, manufacturers, and innovators. LEWES, Del., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Power Semiconductor Market Size

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.37% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 35.68 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 43.03 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The power semiconductor market is poised for significant expansion, fueled by the rapid transition to electrification, advancements in energy-efficient technologies, and rising demand in electric vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy systems. Our report delves into the latest market dynamics, highlighting emerging opportunities and challenges that companies need to navigate for a competitive edge. Key Highlights of the Report : Market Size & Growth Projections : Detailed analysis of current market valuation and future growth prospects with in-depth insights into revenue trends across key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Technological Trends & Innovations : Exploration of cutting-edge innovations in Wide Bandgap (WBG) semiconductors such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN), reshaping power electronics and efficiency standards. Industry Segmentation & Key Players : Strategic segmentation analysis across device types, including Power Integrated Circuits (ICs), Power Modules, Discrete Semiconductors, and their applications in automotive, consumer electronics, energy, and industrial sectors. Competitive Landscape : Comprehensive profiles of market leaders and rising players, assessing their product portfolios, R&D strategies, and key collaborations impacting the market landscape. Regulatory & Policy Analysis : Insights into global regulatory frameworks, compliance requirements, and their implications for industry growth. Why This Report Matters to Industry Leaders? This report is essential for senior executives, product managers, R&D specialists, supply chain leaders, and decision-makers in the power electronics and semiconductor sectors. Whether you're an established industry player, a new entrant, or a technology provider looking to align with market trends, this report provides the strategic insights necessary for informed decision-making. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " Global Power Semiconductor Market Size " 202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~2.37% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value (USD Billion) REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED

By Material Type By Application

REGIONS COVERED

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

KEY PLAYERS Broadcom Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., NXP Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., ST Microelectronics, and Fairchild Semiconductor. CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Power Semiconductor Market Overview

Surge in Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption Boosting Demand: The Power Semiconductor Market is experiencing significant expansion driven by the increasing global demand for electric vehicles (EVs). As automotive manufacturers expedite electric vehicle production to fulfill environmental objectives and market demands, the necessity for effective power management solutions is paramount. Power semiconductors are essential in electric vehicles, facilitating optimal battery performance, rapid charging, and enhanced energy efficiency-crucial elements contributing to substantial revenue development in this sector.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Infrastructure: The global proliferation of renewable energy initiatives significantly propels the Power Semiconductor Market. Governments and corporations are making substantial investments in solar, wind, and energy storage systems, resulting in heightened demand for power semiconductor devices such as inverters and converters. These components are crucial for optimizing energy conversion efficiency, minimizing power loss, and adhering to rigorous energy efficiency regulations, hence driving significant market expansion.

Rising Demand for Industrial Automation: The transition of the industrial sector towards automation and intelligent manufacturing is enhancing the Power Semiconductor Market. Advanced equipment and robotic systems rely on power semiconductors for precise power management and energy optimization. With companies seeking for increased operational efficiency and lower downtime, power semiconductors offer faster and more dependable processes. This trend directly influences market growth as industries persist in modernization.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

High Initial Costs of Advanced Technologies: The Power Semiconductor Market presents various benefits; nevertheless, the substantial initial investment required for advanced semiconductor materials such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) constitutes a limitation. These materials, though more efficient, are much more expensive than standard silicon, which can inhibit use, particularly among smaller manufacturers. This cost problem may restrict market expansion, particularly in price-sensitive areas or sectors with constrained budgets.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Semiconductor Shortages: The weaknesses in global supply chains and shortages of semiconductors provide problems for the Power Semiconductor Market. The sector relies greatly on a consistent supply of raw materials and components, and recent disruptions have contributed to production delays and extended lead times. Supply chain disruptions can impede market growth, impacting manufacturers' capacity to satisfy increasing demand in industries such as automotive and renewable energy, hence decelerating overall market expansion.

Complexity in Manufacturing and Technical Limitations: The intricacy of producing next-generation power semiconductors can provide a substantial obstacle. Maintaining efficiency, dependability, and heat tolerance necessitates high precision, complicating production and increasing costs. Moreover, specific technical constraints-such as thermal dissipation and power loss at elevated voltages-present persistent hurdles. These factors can impede the rate of innovation and influence the overall growth trajectory of the Power Semiconductor Market.

Geographical Dominance

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Power Semiconductor Market because to its robust manufacturing base, expanding automotive sector, and swift industrialization. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are dominating in semiconductor production and innovation, attracting substantial investments. This regional supremacy enhances global supply capacities, lowers manufacturing expenses, and promotes technological progress, so benefiting overall market expansion and competitiveness.

Key Players

The "Global Power Semiconductor Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.

The major players in the market are Broadcom Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., NXP Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., ST Microelectronics, and Fairchild Semiconductor.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Power Semiconductor Market into Material Type, Application, and Geography.



Power Semiconductor Market, by Material Type:



Gallium Nitride (Gann)



Silicon Carbide (Sic)

Silicon/Germanium

Power Semiconductor Market, by Application:



Consumer Devices



Telecommunication



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive

CATV & Wired Broadband

Power Semiconductor Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

