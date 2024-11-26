Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Opens First North American Flexible Packaging Production Site

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New North Carolina Site Expands Nelipak's Capabilities in the Americas Region

CRANSTON, R.I., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation (“Nelipak”), a leading global provider of packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, drug delivery, and other demanding applications, announced the opening of its first North American flexible packaging production site, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The new Winston-Salem site establishes a North American flagship production site for Nelipak's industry-leading range of healthcare flexible packaging products, which are also supplied to customers worldwide from three European production sites. The addition of the new production site will replicate Nelipak's existing capabilities to support growing customer demand in the Americas region. Nelipak's healthcare flexible packaging product line includes custom-designed roll-stock, die cut lids and sheets, pouches, and bags. These products incorporate a wide range of material substrates (films, Tyvek®, papers, foil-laminates), as well as Nelipak's heat-seal coating technologies which include Nelipak CR27 and Nelipak SBP2000.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first flexible packaging site in the Americas, bringing our high-quality flexible healthcare packaging products closer to our customers in the region,” said Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak.“We are open for business in Winston-Salem and are actively developing and delivering high-quality sterile-barrier packaging solutions which also help our customers deliver on their sustainability and business continuity objectives.”

The new site is a 110,000 square-foot, new construction Class-A industrial building purpose-built to Nelipak's specifications for healthcare packaging production, including ISO-7 clean room space, all new state-of-the art production equipment, and ISO 13485 certification.

The site opening was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on October 16, 2024, with attendance and recognition of support from the North Carolina One NC fund, as well as the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, who were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem and Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.

About Nelipak®

Nelipak® is a leading global manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharma drug delivery and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With 1,400 employees and 11 sites globally, including 6 sites in North America (US, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) and 5 sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), Nelipak is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit .

