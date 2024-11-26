QKS Group Introduces Closed-Loop Research Methodology To Transform Strategic Business Growth Planning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A blend of insights and Market intelligence, Closed-Loop Research enables crafting of more accurate, effective strategies.

Middleton, Massachusetts, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access to the correct insights is a crucial component for success in the Information and Communication (ICT) sector, and QKS Group is transforming this field with its Closed-Loop Research Methodology. The methodology understands the constant battle to stay ahead of the curve, make data-driven choices, and maintain a competitive edge in the ever changing and quick-paced ICT sector.

This novel methodology merges market intelligence (quantitative) and market insights (qualitative) to bridge the gap between actionable knowledge and more significant market insights. The methodology offers businesses a thorough and coordinated approach, enabling their research to be insightful, actionable and responsive to changing trends.



Market intelligence , known as quantitative-led research, provides fact- based, actionable information on market predictions, growth intelligence, competitive landscape and user adoption. Market Insight, also known as qualitative–led research is drawn from perspective-driven trends. It offers a deeper understanding of market behavior, technological evolution and customer behavior.

The combination of these two different but complementary research approaches is the foundation of QKS Group's Closed-Loop Research .

The ICT market is complex, with highly configurable products and numerous micro-markets. It is also evolving from on-premises to cloud-native solutions. These factors make gaining insight crucial to staying ahead. Closed-Loop Research helps businesses uncover untapped opportunities, refine product portfolios and understand regional dynamics clearer through a balanced approach that blends deeper insights with actionable data. This methodology is backed by various data sources to ensure a holistic understanding. These sources include:



Surveys & Questionnaires: Collecting broad data on market preferences, behaviours, and perceptions.

Analyst Interviews: Engaging with key stakeholders, customers, and industry experts to gather nuanced insights.

Focus Groups: Small, targeted groups provide a deeper understanding of customer attitudes and market perceptions. Secondary Data: Using publicly available data from news outlets, product datasheets and corporate reports.

By applying QKS Group's proprietary taxonomy which classifies markets based on core, peripheral, and adjacent technologies, this research helps the specific needs of businesses operating in this space, ensuring the insights are directly relevant to their market positioning and growth strategies.

Key benefits:



Examination of both the large picture and the details, enabling users to optimize their product portfolio with market insights

Locating unexplored prospects (White Spaces) by evaluating micro markets and identifying new technologies that complement the same.

Improving product offerings to meet present and future market demands by leveraging insights from adjacent technologies and geographical shifts. Benchmarks laid out to understand competition and strategies to emerge against competitors.

The closed – loop methodology's key differentiator is that it can club two different approaches, Quantitative and Qualitative, in an infinite loop that blends to offer completely market-aligned strategies. It equips businesses with the right advantage, ensuring they remain agile and responsive in today's rapidly shifting market.

QKS Group urges businesses to stay ahead, stay informed and make smarter decisions with their Closed Loop Research- where intelligence meets strategy for better business outcomes.



About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

