(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new version of the Articles of Association of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB was registered in the Register of Entities on 25 November 2024.

From 25 November 2024 the following board members of were elected to the board of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB for a term of 4 (four) years:

Jolanta Diaukštienė – independent board member;Mindaugas Kekys – independent board member;Edmundas Kiškis – civil servant board member.

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB informs that received a renewed letter of expectations from the sole sharholder of the company - the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, where it expresses its expectations regarding strategic directions and objectives of the company: are to assist the Lithuanian economy in recovering from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, to develop the capital market, attract private investment, and invest in areas of strategic importance to the Lithuanian economy. The company must seek opportunities to invest in areas that contribute to the implementation of the National Energy Independence Strategy, approved by the Republic of Lithuania Seimas Resolution No. XI-2133 of 26 June 2012“On the Approval of the National Energy Independence Strategy”, the National Energy and Climate Action Plan, and other national strategic documents. In selecting investment areas, priority should be given to aspects of defence and security, the Green Deal, digital transformation of the economy, as well as energy decarbonisation and climate neutrality.

Enclosed:

The new version of the Articles of Association of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB.The new version of the Letter of Expectations of the Shareholder.

Additional information

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see:

Contact person:

Robertas Vyšniauskas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 659 38315

E-mail: ...





Attachments



20241125 Articles of Association (VIK) (EN) 20241122 VIK_lukesciu_rastas final (english)