Fights Of Fury At Hyperx Arena Showcases 14 Matches On Sunday, December 1, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 10th Annual Fights of Fury event will be held at HyperX Arena at Luxor Hotel and Casino on December 1, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Whether guests are ultimate boxing fans or just looking for a thrilling afternoon out, Fights of Fury X will deliver non-stop excitement and entertainment, including 14 boxing matches and intense showdowns between fighters. UFC Podcast host Marcus Deegan will be the Ring Announcer for Fights of Fury X.

“Thank you to Ramon and Never Quit Boxing Gym, and all of the fantastic fighters that participate in these fights year after year,” said Dave Marlon, Vegas Stronger CEO & Nevada Athletic Commissioned Amateur Fighter.“This is our tenth Fights of Fury and we're going big with an incredible stadium! Don't miss it!”

Event proceeds will benefit and support Vegas Stronger's work in the community. Fitness is a key component of the Vegas Stronger client recovery program, and in addition to a fully equipped gym on-site, Vegas Stronger has a boxing program and ring where former professional boxers volunteer their time to help clients train for fitness and mental focus.

“Every year we host an exhilarating Fights of Fury event that includes talented local boxers, exciting commentary, and a ton of fun,” said Ramon Montano, event organizer and professional boxer at Never Quit Gym.“As I tell my fighters, 'don't do drugs, train hard, and never quit!”

Previous fighters who have participated in Fights of Fury include Dominic Wells, Daviel Aldama, Patrick Batista, Juan Vidrio, Daniel Guerreo, Kenneth Huesca, and Christopher Hernández.

Guests who are interested in submitting their company logos, or a message to a friend or loved one to display on the Arena's 50-foot LED HD screen can reach out to .... Those looking to secure a VIP room or to book up close seating can reach out to ....

Limited seating is available and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and range from $25 for general admission, $40 for VIP, $50 for On-Stage VIP, and $75 for the Boss Suite.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment / Allied Esports Studios

Home to the HyperX Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, is an award-winning, globally recognized esports entertainment arena. The 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art arena and production facility, featuring a unique multilevel modular design, elevated main stage, two-story LED video, one-of-a-kind HyperX Hype Tunnel, telescopic seating and 160 PC and console stations, is a ready-to-go championship destination and content studio for publishers, leagues, teams, professional players, streamers and community members in a setting designed to deliver an unparalleled live experience.

About Vegas StrongerTM

Vegas StrongerTM is a unique Non-Profit Organization 503(c)(3) focused on reversing the devastation caused to our community by the opiate epidemic and addiction. Our out-of-the box approach helps anyone afflicted, regardless of their race, socio-economic status, or housing situation, in an outpatient facility. We offer more than just traditional groups and are a growing facility with a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, bicycle mission, and our customized "13 Core Elements Method." We facilitate that restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, by creating awareness and providing access to both state-of-the-art and historically reliable remedies. Our services cater to all suffering from the depths of addiction. In many instances, residential rehab is not a viable or financial option. Learn more at

