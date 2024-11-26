The AI Jumpstart Program To Accelerate AI And ML Execution - A Proven Framework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jumpstart Program

- Naomi Kaduwela, Head of Kavi Labs, Kavi Global, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kavi Global, a leading AI and analytics company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI Jumpstart Program. This pioneering initiative is designed to lower barriers to entry and enhance the success rate for companies aiming to implement cutting-edge AI technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine (ML), Deep Learning (DL), and Big Data.Addressing the Execution ChallengeDespite the buzz around AI and its potential to revolutionize industries, research indicates that only 10% of companies in corporate America have successfully implemented these technologies. The primary challenge lies in the adoption process, transitioning from theoretical concepts to practical applications. Kavi Global's AI Jumpstart Program is designed to address this challenge head-on, providing companies with the tools and support they need to turn theory into reality.Kavi Global's AI Jumpstart program :Kavi Global's AI Jumpstart Program is designed to turn data into insights and insights into action. The proven best practice framework lowers the entry barrier for enterprises to design, build, and deploy AI and analytics use cases, ensuring a tangible return on investment (ROI). Many enterprises have brought their ideas to life within just 3 months!Bring Your DataAll participants need to bring is a high-priority business problem that needs solving and their data. Kavi Global handles everything else: infrastructure setup, model design and development, testing, visualization, and quantifying the business benefits.Over a typical engagement period of approximately three months, Kavi Global will collaborate closely with clients to provide the necessary infrastructure, expertise, and project management. The goal is to ensure a successful rapid prototype development, proving the business idea and quantifying the business impact.Why Choose Kavi Global's AI Jumpstart Program?Kavi Global's Jumpstart Program is specifically engineered to bridge the gap between theory and practice in AI. By leveraging Kavi Global's extensive experience and state-of-the-art resources, clients can overcome common obstacles and achieve tangible results in a relatively short time frame."Our goal with the Jumpstart Program is to make AI accessible and actionable for all enterprises" said Naomi Kaduwela, Head of Kavi Labs at Kavi Global.“By reducing the initial barriers and providing hands-on support, we help businesses unlock the full potential of AI and ML technologies."To schedule your free consultation, please email ...About Kavi GlobalKavi Global is a premier AI and analytics firm that delivers innovative solutions that drive business success. With a team of seasoned AI experts and a comprehensive suite of software tools, Kavi Global empowers organizations to harness the power of their data to make informed decisions and achieve strategic goals.To learn more about Kavi Global, please visit:For inquiries, contact:

