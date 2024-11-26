Stand Up For Asheville: A Night Of Laughter To Rebuild Lives And Communities Affected By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us for a night of laughter and hope as national comedians and Atlanta's community come together to support Asheville, NC on December 14th at The Loft at CenterStage.

Trailblazing comedian, producer, and director Arma Benoit, is dedicated to supporting Asheville, NC, and surrounding communities devastated by Hurricane Helene with this comedy event.

Former Wild 'N Out cast member and battle comedy Carter Deems is just one of the headliners performing at the Stand Up For Asheville comedy event.

Join national comedians and Atlanta's community at The Loft at CenterStage to support Asheville's recovery from Hurricane Helene.

- Arma Benoit

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join us on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at The Loft at CenterStage for Stand Up for Asheville , a night where laughter meets purpose. This comedy fundraiser, created by trailblazing comedian, producer, and director Arma Benoit, is dedicated to supporting Asheville, NC, and surrounding communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Headlining this incredible event is former MTV Wild 'N Out cast member and battle comedy rapper Carter Deems, National Roast Battle winner and Laughing Skull regular Shelley Gruenberg, and national touring comedian Daniel Dellano who has performed at The Laugh Factory in LA, The Punchline, and The Atlanta Comedy Theater. The evening promises unforgettable performances from seasoned, award-winning comedians, all uniting for one powerful cause: to help rebuild Asheville's vibrant community.

About the Event

Stand Up for Asheville is more than just a comedy show, it's a community-driven effort to provide direct support to the comics, service workers, and residents affected by Hurricane Helene. Many in Asheville's thriving comedy and arts scene lost everything, with no insurance or resources to fall back on. This event ensures that funds go directly to those in need, helping them rebuild their lives and the heart of Asheville's iconic arts and tourism districts, including the River Arts District and historic Biltmore Village.

An Opportunity For Sponsors To Support A Creative Community

Hurricane Helene left a devastating toll on Asheville: 40 lives were lost, critical infrastructure was destroyed, and beloved cultural landmarks were severely damaged. Sponsoring Stand Up for Asheville offers a unique opportunity for brands to align with a meaningful cause, gain visibility through a collective social media reach of over 100,000, and connect with a broad, engaged audience. Sponsors will be featured prominently in event promotions and materials, ensuring impactful exposure.

How Sponsorship and Event Support Helps

Sponsorship funds will raise awareness for impacted performers, service workers, and their families. Together, the event aims to remind Asheville that they are not alone, creating lasting positive change through laughter and community connection.

Event Details

- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

- Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM, show starts at 8:00 PM

- Location: The Loft at CenterStage, Atlanta, GA

- Tickets Available at Ticketmaster

Join Us in Making a Difference

This event is more than just raising awareness; it's a message of hope, resilience, and unity. Let's stand together to rebuild lives, support Asheville's arts and comedy community, and enjoy a night of much-needed laughter.

For sponsorship inquiries, media requests, or more information, please contact: ...

To donate directly to the cause visit:

About Stand Up for Asheville

Created by Arma Benoit partnered with Asheville comedy producers and comedians Peter Smith-McDowell and Hilliary Begley, Stand Up for Asheville is an event dedicated to raising awareness to help Asheville, NC, recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Featuring top comedians, and fueled by local engagement, the event brings relief, rebuilds lives, and empowers Asheville's creative spirit with support from neighboring states and regions.

Arma Benoit

Group 129

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.