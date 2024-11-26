Bengal Lop Questions Neutrality Of Assembly Speaker

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday questioned the neutrality of the Speaker of the state Assembly Biman Bandopadhyay.

Referring to a moved at the house during the ongoing winter session of the Assembly condemning the role of the central agencies, the LoP told IANS that the resolution moved on Day was motivated.

He also said that he would send the resolution to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He said that the resolution was a blatant attack on the constitutional bodies of the country.“They have attacked central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency and Income Tax departments,” he said.

He added that the chair of the Speaker of the State Assembly is non-political and hence the person occupying the chair should be above politics. He also said that the sanctity of the chair of the Speaker in West Bengal has vanished.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that this is an internal matter of the state assembly and the members of the legislative team of the ruling party are participating in the debate.

“It would not be fair on my part to pass a comment on it. The incumbent Union government is not following the spirit of the constitution which is democracy. It is very important to protect the spirit of democracy,” Ghosh told IANS.