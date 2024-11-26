Kuwait FM Receives OCA Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed Tuesday with a delegation from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) efforts of promoting Asian and international sports, as well as Kuwait's support to the Council.

The Ministry, in a statement, said that the meeting also saw the signing of a headquarters' agreement between the of Kuwait and the Council. (end)

