Kuwait FM Receives OCA Delegation
Date
11/26/2024 10:09:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed Tuesday with a delegation from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) efforts of promoting Asian and international sports, as well as Kuwait's support to the Council.
The Ministry, in a statement, said that the meeting also saw the signing of a headquarters' agreement between the government of Kuwait and the Council. (end)
aai
