Zelensky On Record Drone Attack: This Is Possible Only Because Russia Is Circumventing Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that large-scale drone are only possible because Russia is circumventing sanctions. He recalled that last night Russia attacked Ukraine and launched a record number of attack drones - 188.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Last night Russia attacked Ukraine and launched a record number of attack drones against our people - 188. I thank our defenders of the sky for repelling the attack: about 80 drones were shot down, more than 90 were lost locally. Unfortunately, there is damage to our critical infrastructure. The situation in Ternopil is difficult. All services and repair teams are on the ground, working and helping people. We are doing everything to restore electricity supply as soon as possible,” Zelensky said.

He noted that each of the 188 drones has 85 foreign components.

“This is almost 16,000 components, without which they would not fly. Such attacks are possible only because the criminal circumvents sanctions, Russia circumvents sanctions through various schemes. We are grateful to everyone in the world who blocks such supplies, but we need to work together more to make the sanctions work and force Russia to stop this war. We must stop Russian aggression,” the President said.

He emphasized that all those who are against the war should really be against Russia's circumvention of sanctions.

As reported, from 19:30 on November 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Kursk regions. During the night attack, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed-type strike UAVs and unidentified drones from the following directions: Orel, Briansk, Kursk, and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk. The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked 192 air targets: four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 188 drones.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.