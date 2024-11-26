CXE Expands EX & CX Solutions To Broader Transportation Sector, Joins American Public Transportation Association

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 18th, 2024, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE, a leader in (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs, expands Employee & Customer Experience Solutions to the Broader Sector and joins the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).



A future of seamless public transit experiences



CXE, Inc.'s membership with APTA will facilitate collaboration with leaders, enabling the company to remain at the forefront of trends and innovations in public transit. This partnership reflects CXE's commitment to supporting sustainable, accessible, and efficient transportation systems.



A strategic step toward public transit innovation



CXE, Inc., a leader in employee & customer experience and operational excellence for the airport industry, is excited to announce a strategic expansion of its services to encompass the broader transportation sector. As part of this commitment, CXE, Inc. has joined the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), underscoring its dedication to enhancing passenger experiences across public transportation systems nationwide.



By extending its expertise beyond airports, CXE, Inc. aims to support transit agencies, rail systems, and other public transport providers in delivering superior employee experience, customer service, operational efficiency, and impactful passenger engagement. With a well-established reputation in airports, the company is now poised to address the diverse needs of the transportation industry, leveraging advanced tools and methodologies to optimize service delivery and enhance the traveler experience.



Building on success: CXE's legacy in airport CX and EX solutions



Our mission has always been to elevate the passenger journey through tailored, insightful solutions. Expanding into the public transportation sector and becoming a member of APTA marks a significant milestone for CXE," said Lise D'Andrea, CEO and founder of CXE, Inc. "We are eager to bring our proven employee and customer experience strategies to public transit, helping operators and agencies adapt to changing passenger expectations and create seamless, positive travel experiences for all.



Join us to connect, learn, and elevate your airport marketing and CX strategies!



We'd love to discuss how to retool, rethink and reinvigorate your organization's employee and customer experiences.



About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader, works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.



CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.



CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.



Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.

Company :-CXE Inc

User :- CXE Inc

Email :...

Phone :-+1410 897 8444

Url :-