2025 DC Auto Show Tickets Released: Secure Your Spot Today!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Washington, D.C. Auto Show, one of the nation's premier automotive events, returns to the Walter E. Washington Center from Friday, January 31 through Sunday, February 9, 2025. This year, the show offers an immersive experience for enthusiasts and families alike, featuring hundreds of models from top brands like Toyota, Ford, Volkswagen, Kia, Nissan, Volvo, and Subaru-alongside exciting newcomers like INEOS Grenadier and returning favorite, Explorer Van Company - as well as an array of attractions designed for all ages.

“Each year, we aim to deliver something new, exciting, and unforgettable for everyone, from car aficionados to families,” said John O'Donnell, President & CEO of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show.“With fresh brands, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly fun, the 2025 show is all about celebrating the passion, innovation, and community that drives the auto industry forward.”

Visitors can look forward to exploring a dazzling lineup of the latest vehicles from renowned automakers across the globe. The show will feature everything from cutting-edge electric vehicles that redefine sustainability to powerful SUVs designed for adventure. Whether you're drawn to the sleek sophistication of luxury models, the efficiency of hybrids, or the rugged appeal of off-road-ready trucks, this year's display promises something for every automotive enthusiast. With hands-on exhibits, interactive features, and knowledgeable brand representatives on-site, attendees will experience the future of driving up close and personal.

Crowd-pleasers like Art-of-Motion, which highlights the creativity of custom models, classic cars, motorcycles, and visionary artists, is back for its ninth consecutive year with an impressive display of over 40 cars. Additionally, the DC Car Scene will once again showcase stunning, one-of-a-kind custom cars and trucks, offering enthusiasts a feast for the eyes.

The show takes the excitement outdoors with thrilling ride-and-drive experiences from top brands, showcasing their latest hybrid and electric models. Indoors, the e-bike track by Strictly eBikes returns, letting guests zoom around on impressive two-wheelers. Families won't want to miss the expanded Kid Zone, packed with interactive driving simulators, the WowWheelz indoor driving adventure for kids, and KrazyBounce-a dedicated bounce house area promising endless fun.

Whether it's exploring innovative electric vehicles or testing performance on indoor tracks, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

As always, Public Policy Day will kick off the event on Thursday, January 30, bringing together industry leaders and government officials to discuss policy initiatives impacting the automotive sector. This day of fireside chats and panels provides a unique opportunity to delve into the future of transportation and the legislative landscape. The full consumer show will then begin on Friday, January 31 for ten consecutive days.

Tickets for the 2025 Washington, D.C. Auto Show are now available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit WashingtonAutoShow.co .

Show dates and times: Friday, January 31, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, February 1, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, February 2, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, February 3 through Thursday, February 6, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, February 7, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, February 8, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, February 9, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

###





About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2025 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2025 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 31 through February 9, 2025.

Attachments



Washington, D.C. Auto Show Washington, D.C. Auto Show

CONTACT: Michaela Watkins Washington, D.C. Auto Show ...cy