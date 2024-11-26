Nutriworks Makes U.S. Debut, Launching First-Of-Its-Kind Reflexology Simulating Foot Patches At Online Retailer, Onelavi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NutriWorks , an Asian leader in both beauty and wellness natural supplements as well as externally applied product lines, has made its United States debut, strategically launching its first-of-its-kind reflexology simulating foot patch series, Rest, Flow, Glow, at OneLavi ; a boutique retailer providing top products within the health, beauty, and wellness sphere.

NutriWorks' Co-Founder Amy Wong said,“We have been developing and providing safe, effective, natural beauty and wellness solutions across Asia for more than 25 years; we are thrilled to now be expanding our reach to the U.S., launching our reflexology patches on OneLavi and bringing American consumers a new resource to look and feel their best.”

RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow are easy-to-apply patches that stimulate reflexology when applied to specific areas of the feet, a technique built upon thousands of years of traditional eastern health concepts.

“At the core of traditional eastern wellness is the principle that our outward appearance is a reflection of our internal wellbeing and vice-versa,” explains Wong.“When we feel run-down, our appearance changes- our hair, skin, and nails are common examples of how the body reflects internal health externally. Our RestoreGlow builds a foundation for the body's removal of toxins while BeautyRest and CircuFlow tackle issues with rest and circulation. And all of this is done without delivering anything through the skin.”

OneLavi's online store is also a valuable information hub, giving consumers a deeper look into how Rest, Flow, Glow can safely help support the body's natural healing processes and provide a sense of balance, wellness, and improved circulation.

“RestoreGlow supports the body's natural ability to remove toxins through sweat and urine, which can aid in common challenges like fatigue, rashes, and digestive issues,” said Wong.“BeautyRest uses calming, organic essential oils to relax the mind and revitalize the body overnight through improved sleep and CircuFlow's unique inclusion of menthol is a circulation-boosting component that also improves other key ingredients.”

“Our priority has always been to provide high-quality goods that do not feel like a chore. We are incredibly proud to launch on OneLavi- the first of several U.S. retailers to come- and to become an integral part of U.S. customers' lives by sharing our understanding of a rejuvenated future.”

About NutriWorks

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy.

