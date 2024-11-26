Kastle Named Winner Of Lendingtree's 2024 Innovation Challenge With Groundbreaking AI Voice Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading marketplace for loans, credit cards, and insurance and more, recently held the company's annual Lender Summit, bringing together America's top lenders and experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities available within the mortgage industry. During the event's annual Innovation Challenge, Kastle was named the winner with their AI Voice technology, a groundbreaking solution for the mortgage industry.

Kastle Wins 2024 LendingTree Innovation Challenge

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is on the forefront of every business leader's mind, many companies find themselves at a crossroads, struggling to effectively integrate AI into their operations to enhance growth and efficiency. Kastle's CEO, Rishi Choudhary, captivated the audience with a compelling live demonstration showcasing voice AI engaging in a realistic customer interaction.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Kastle's innovative approach offers the mortgage community a highly effective means to interact with their consumers in a manner that is both controlled and compliant, delivering on the promise of affordability and ease of implementation.

"It's been exciting to partner with lenders and servicers to shape the future of AI in lending," said Rishi Choudhary, Kastle Co-Founder and CEO. "We're starting with Voice AI and rapidly expanding to other manual tasks in loan production and servicing. AI will transform the borrower experience while significantly cutting costs and time, and we're thrilled to help lenders bring this technology to life faster."

The accolade of winning the Innovation Challenge was determined by a combined vote from judges and attendees, all of whom are professionals within the lending sphere. Kastle's technology emerged as the top contender, receiving the highest score for its potential to make a positive impact on businesses and consumers.

This year's LendingTree Mortgage Summit once again highlighted the immense potential of AI to revolutionize the mortgage industry. The success of Kastle's demonstration is a testament to the LendingTree's forward-thinking approach and its commitment to driving innovation in the sector for both borrowers and lenders.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE ) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 1,000 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped over 129 million customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit for additional information.

