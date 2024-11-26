CWX (Cloudwerx) Appoints Shishir Suresh As Director Of AI Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shishir Suresh, Director of AI Innovation

Shishir Suresh also wins“2024 Cloud Partner All-Star in Artificial Intelligence” award

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CWX , a Premier Google Cloud Professional and a leading force in innovative cloud solutions, today announced the of Shishir Suresh to Director of AI Innovation. In this new role, Shishir will lead the company's efforts to integrate and optimize some of the most complex AI/ML solutions for its clients, further solidifying CWX's position as a pioneer in the field. In addition, he also received the prestigious milestone of the“2024 Google Cloud Partner All-Star in Artificial Intelligence” award from Google.Shishir Suresh brings a wealth of experience and expertise to CWX. His background spans theoretical physics, materials science research, and artificial intelligence, where he has published articles, spoken at conferences, and consulted for various companies. Before joining CWX in 2023, Suresh honed his skills in the EU, specializing in cutting-edge research for on-chip silicon devices.As Director of AI Innovation, Shishir's goal is to establish CWX as the undisputed leader in AI/ML innovation, achieving this through a multi-faceted approach to innovation including trend forecasting, strategic alliances, empowering intrapreneurs and building a thriving community."Shishir's unique blend of scientific rigor and passion for AI/ML makes him the perfect fit to lead our AI innovation initiatives," said Jason Geis , co-founder and CEO of CWX. "His deep understanding of AI/ML, coupled with his experience in applying these technologies to real-world business challenges, is invaluable as we continue to help our clients leverage the power of the Google Cloud."Shishir is excited to contribute to the company's mission of helping businesses thrive in the cloud revolution. "The ever-evolving nature of AI/ML and its potential to impact diverse industries truly excites me," said Shishir. "I am eager to work alongside our talented team at CWX and leverage my expertise to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."In his spare time, Shishir enjoys staying abreast of the latest scientific advancements, particularly in the fields of mathematics and dynamical systems. He is also an avid audiobook listener, with "Learning How to Learn" and "Thinking in Systems" among his recent favorites.###For more information on CWX products and solutions, please visit and follow the company on LinkedIn.###About CWX:CWX (CloudWerx) is a Google Cloud solutions provider built with a global force of engineering experts, laser-focused on conquering your toughest challenges. With a team of elite tech talent and an unwavering commitment to next-level customer service, we empower businesses to accelerate and thrive in even the most complex Google Cloud environments. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the 2023 North American Sales Partner of the Year, and the recipient of Google Cloud's 2024 North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year, we're not just keeping pace with cloud innovation-we're setting the pace. Ready to break boundaries and achieve the impossible? For more information, visit .

