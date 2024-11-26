Plan It Expo Returns To Atlantic City With 16Th Annual Megashow, Cake Dive, And 100+ Wedding Vendors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sample wedding cakes at Plan It Expo, Atlantic City, NJ.

Plan It Wedding Shows

Wedding dresses and bridal at Plan It Expo.

Couples can enjoy a destination expo, fashion show, live dance demos, and chances to win prizes at New Jersey's biggest wedding event.

- Joe AndrettaATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey's largest wedding planning event, the Plan It Expo Atlantic City Wedding MegaShow, returns this January for its 16th annual showcase with exciting features for couples looking to plan the perfect wedding. This year's event, produced by Plan It Expo, marks a special milestone in a series that has collectively brought together over 1800 shows across eight states.Wedding expos are making a solid comeback across the country, offering engaged couples the unparalleled advantage of a personalized, face-to-face experience that online resources simply can't match. For wedding vendors , these events provide a highly effective and efficient way to connect directly with their target audience.Highlights of the 16th Annual Atlantic City Wedding MegaShow include:- Cake Dive for a Wedding Ring, Honeymoon, and Mystery Prizes: Couples will have the chance to dive into a wedding cake to uncover prizes, including a sparkling wedding ring, a dream travel getaway, and a surprise mystery gift.- Destination Travel Expo: Featuring travel and tourism professionals from around the world, including representatives who will be coming from worldwide destinations, couples will find options for destination weddings, honeymoons, and other travel needs.- Fashion Show by David's Bridal: Watch the latest wedding gown trends on the runway. The show will also feature a dance demonstration from a local dance studio.- Spotlight Vendors: This year's show will feature special appearances from Bergio Jewelers, Greate Bay Country Club, and a full lineup of 100+ vendors offering everything from floral arrangements to wedding planning services.Joe Andretta, producer of Plan It Expo, expressed excitement for this year's MegaShow, noting that couples are returning to in-person events with enthusiasm.“With ticket sales up and couples bringing family and friends, we're thrilled to be part of their wedding journey. There's something magical about seeing everything come together in one space,” said Andretta. A select number of exhibit spaces remain available for businesses that want to capitalize on this unique opportunity to reach local engaged couples.As part of Plan It Expo's tradition, this show allows couples to meet vendors, explore new trends, and make meaningful connections. With record attendance, exclusive show-only deals, and interactive experiences, the MegaShow is a one-stop solution for wedding planning.About Plan It ExpoSince its founding, Plan It Expo has produced more than 1800 events, connecting couples with top-tier wedding vendors in New Jersey and beyond. The 16th Annual Atlantic City Wedding MegaShow promises to be an immersive experience filled with inspiration, special offers, and everything a couple needs to make their big day memorable.For information on exhibiting at the AC Wedding MegaShow and attendee ticket details, visit planitexpo.

