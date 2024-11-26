Dreame Technology Expands Distribution To 200 Target Stores Nationwide And Target

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading Smart Home Innovator Enhances Availability of its Advanced Cleaning Solutions Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame , a global leader in smart home cleaning solutions, is thrilled to expand product availability to Target and Target. Known for its innovative robot vacuums and wet and dry vacuums, including the Dreame X40 Ultra and Dreame H14, the company continues its mission to make advanced home more accessible to American consumers.

This expansion into Target represents a significant milestone for Dreame Technology , allowing even more customers to discover and purchase its premium cleaning products. Now, shoppers can explore Dreame's award-winning technology exclusively in select Target stores as well as on Target.

"We are thrilled to introduce our state-of-the-art smart home solutions to Target customers," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "This launch at Target is a significant step toward our mission of delivering innovative, intelligent cleaning solutions that not only simplify but elevate everyday living. We are committed to driving innovation in the U.S. market and are excited for what lies ahead."

Dreame's products, known for their powerful suction, intelligence-driven innovation, and versatile features, are designed to tackle the toughest cleaning challenges. With this new availability at Target, more households across the U.S. can experience the benefits of Dreame's technology.

Products now available at Target include:



Dreame E30 Ultra: An intelligent robot vacuum featuring advanced navigation, powerful suction, edge cleaning and mopping, and automatic self-cleaning capabilities.

Dreame K20 Pro: This easy-to-use vacuum efficiently handles both wet and dry messes. It offers key features such as three modes for tailored cleaning, hot air brush drying, high-frequency mopping, and one-press self-cleaning. Dreame Z10T Cordless Vacuum: This lightweight, versatile vacuum is designed for deep cleaning on multi-floor types. It is equipped with a multi-functional dust-removal hub and a multi-surface brush for effortless, precise cleaning.

For more information on Dreame Technology's products or to find a nearby Target location, visit Target or Dreame's official website .

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company specializing in smart home cleaning appliances, with a vision to empower lives through technology. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Dreame's award-winning products deliver powerful, intelligent cleaning solutions that transform everyday living. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information, please visit .

