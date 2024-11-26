Omegro Acquires Dassian

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Omegro announced the of Dassian, a premium provider of SAP Certified Add-ons for complex contract and project management within highly regulated environments. Dassian enables the world's largest aerospace and defence, life sciences, and businesses remain compliant in the delivery of their contracts.

Since its founding in 2007, Dassian has built a strong track record of helping organizations optimize their project accounting processes, reduce costs, and improve compliance through its innovative software solutions. The acquisition will allow Omegro to expand its market presence and deepen its capabilities in this critical area.

“This acquisition is a great opportunity for both Omegro and Dassian to work together and continue enabling the world's largest organisations to manage complex government contracts in an efficient and compliant manner,” said Omegro Group Leader, Peter Grant,“We were really impressed with the strong customer relationships Dassian has built and are excited to explore how we can further support product innovation, talent development, and growth to help Dassian on its journey to expand their reach within the Compliance industry and tangential market verticals.”

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities that joining Omegro can bring,” said Leon Workin, Dassian CEO.“We look forward to enhancing our offerings and the opportunities this acquisition presents for our future clients and employees. What attracted us was their commitment to our long-term success and opportunity to further develop our people, our solutions, and our business. I look forward to leveraging their global experience with technology businesses as we embark on the next stage in Dassian's journey.”

About Omegro

Omegro, a portfolio within Volaris, one of Constellation Software Inc's (TSX: CSU) six autonomous operating groups, is a people first, buy and hold acquirer of software companies looking for a permanent and safe home to continue their legacy and provide long-term sustainable growth for their people, their business and their stakeholders. Learn more at

