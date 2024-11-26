Lachi's MAD DIFFERENT Album Drops 'A Girl,' A Bold New Feminist Anthem Celebrating Women's Strength And Resilience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BTS of 'A Girl' by Lachi w/ ASL performance by Indi Robinson and collaborators Jennifer Renée & Precious Perez

'A Girl' by Lachi Music

Award-winning Artist & Disability Culture Activist - Lachi

Award-winning artist and disability advocate releases 'A Girl,' a powerful feminist anthem defying societal norms, off trailblazing MAD DIFFERENT album.

- LachiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paving the intersection of music, activism, and empowerment, award-winning artist Lachi drops her powerful new single, 'A Girl.' This folk-inspired feminist anthem pays tribute to the trials and triumphs of womanhood, offering a raw and heartfelt celebration of resilience and authenticity.Joined by two other collaborators of color who also proudly identify as blind – Jennifer Renée, a digital creator with Albinism and low vision, and Precious Perez, a Latina disability advocate known as the“blind reggaetonera,” along with an all-women band – Lachi delivers a soul-stirring performance that honors women who rise above adversity and redefine strength.A visually striking performance video for 'A Girl' is now available on YouTube, embodying the song's themes of perseverance and empowerment. As feminist movements gain traction worldwide, the single offers a timely rallying cry, inspiring listeners to embrace their truth and celebrate their resilience. Shot at Amazon Music Studios, the video seamlessly incorporates sign language performance by ASL triple threat Indi Robinson, opening up with audio description at the top by blind YouTube influencer Molly Burke.'A Girl' now marks the second release from Lachi's MAD DIFFERENT project, an ambitious and visually stunning acoustic series spotlighting intersectional identities. Supported by Amazon Music, Pop Culture Collaborative, and Glam Canes, the series combines four acoustic concerts with intimate interviews, uniting co-artists and thought leaders who defy societal norms and challenge the pursuit of perfection. Praised for its bold authenticity, the series champions diversity and self-expression while amplifying voices that demand to be heard.“'A Girl' is more than just song on the MAD DIFFERENT album – it's a rallying cry for every woman who's been underestimated, overlooked, or told she's not enough. As a Black, blind, and proudly feminist artist, I create to shatter stereotypes, amplify our voices, and prove that resilience is our superpower. This song is about standing tall, owning our stories, and building a new narrative where authenticity and strength lead the way.” – Lachi.The MAD DIFFERENT project debuted in October with the acclaimed release of 'Out of the Dark' and will continue to shine with upcoming releases, 'Diseducation' (December 2024) and 'That Kinda Black' (January 2025). Each track explores themes of identity, intersectionality, and empowerment, ensuring MAD DIFFERENT's impact resonates well into the new year.*Listen to 'A Girl' out now through United Masters.**Watch the BTS Video of 'A Girl.'*Let's rise together and celebrate MAD DIFFERENT voices!About Lachi - Lachi is a critically acclaimed, award-winning artist and CEO/founder of RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities). Recognized as USA Today's 2024 Woman of the Year, ADCOLOR's 2024 Innovator of the Year, and host of PBS' American Masters: Renegades, Lachi blends pop, electronic, and classical influences into a genre-defying empowering sound.Hailed a "dedicated foot soldier for disability pride" by Forbes and a "new champion in advocacy" by Billboard, she has engaged in discussions with the White House and the UN. Her story has been featured in various esteemed publications, including The New York Times, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Essence, Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, Vogue, Variety, and more. She brings a unique authenticity to her music and activism, empowering the disability community while she and her "glam cane" advance accessibility in the music industry one conversation and high-note hit at a time.For interviews, content sharing, or partnership inquiries, please contact Jade Umbrella PR.

Stacey Barker

Jade Umbrella. PR

+1 323-833-8358

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

'A Girl,' by Lachi w/ collaborators Jennifer Renée, Precious Perez, ASL performance by Indi Robinson and audio description by Molly Burke

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.