Italian American Groups Urge Greater Recognition Of National Native American Heritage Month

Italian American Groups Urge Greater Recognition of Native American Heritage Month

NAGA & IAOVC Solidariry Sessions - Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture

Continuing Solidarity Alliance Against Cancel Culture

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Italian American organizations from around the country have joined together to urge greater recognition of November as National Native American Heritage Month. This is as a result of the ongoing alliance formed earlier this year among Native Americans, Italian Americans and other groups in monthly, virtual meetings called“Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” – (the“Solidarity Sessions”).November was declared National Native American Heritage Month, on August 3 1990 by President George H.W. Bush“...to call upon Federal, State and local Governments, groups and organizations and the people of the United States to observe such month with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities.”The Solidarity Sessions, held monthly since March of 2024, bring different groups together, in unity, to oppose the cancel culture affecting so many. Leaders of the Native American Guardian's Association (“NAGA”), representatives of Italian American organizations from around the country, and other groups collaborate to foster understanding, promote dialogue and build solidarity among diverse groups facing challenges from cultural erasure and historical revisionism. At the November Solidarity Session, it was unanimously decided that, to further this unity effort, all groups should promote greater recognition of November as National Native American Heritage Month.The following organizations, with their representatives that attended the Solidarity Session, as well as individuals, are participating in this initiative (alphabetical order):Association of Italian American Educators: Josephine Maietta, PresidentColorado Italian American Foundation: Jerry Carleo, ChairmanCommission for Social Justice, OSDIA: Robert Ferrito, President – Dr. Mary Kovach, VPGreater Westfield UNICO Chapter: Gene Jannotti, Vice PresidentItalian American Alliance: Thomas Damigella, Executive Vice PresidentItalian American Defense League of CT: Matthew Guarneri, PresidentItalian American One Voice Coalition: Andre' DiMino, President – Tony Santarelli, DirectorMcLean UNICO Chapter: Anthony Andreoli, PresidentRafael Ortiz, Author of“Columbus the Hero” and other books on Christopher ColumbusRaritan Valley UNICO Chapter: Tara DeLeon, Past PresidentScranton UNICO Chapter: Dr. Peter Cognetti, Immediate Past PresidentSt. Thomas Knights of Columbus: George Nieves, PresidentTransportation Columbia Association Brooklyn: Leonardo Timpone, VPUNICO National: Anthony Bengivenga, President – Dr. Ann Walko, Past National PresidentUNICO National Anti-Bias Committee: James Scanelli, ChairmanNative American, Italian American and other communities share a common experience of marginalization, misrepresentation and the damaging effects of cancel culture. Fundamental to NAGA's cause is responding to misconceptions on Native American names and imagery, while Italian Americans are dedicated to preserving Columbus as the iconic symbol of their heritage and culture. Both groups have faced historical injustices and stereotypes that continue to impact their communities today. By joining forces, they aim to confront the harmful effects of cancel culture and reclaim their narratives. They invite other groups and communities to join as well to create a broad alliance to oppose cancel culture. The Solidarity Sessions are coordinated by the Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”). The next Solidarity Session will be January 21, 2025 at 8 PM EST – to participate register at .About NAGAThe Native Americans Guardian's Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.“Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation. To join NAGA's new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture“Seven Generations Alliance” visitAbout IAOVCIAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC's efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights, visit iaovc/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition to defend and celebrate Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc/membership.IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter,“The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on .

Andre DiMino

Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition

