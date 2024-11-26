(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Animation Summit (AAS), the representative event with the greatest focus on the development of children's animation in the Asia Pacific, was held in Taipei for the first time from November 19 to November 21. This year's AAS was jointly organized by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and Kidscreen, the world's leading animation magazine in the children's entertainment industry. The event aimed to promote by European and American broadcasters in the development or co-production of Asian animation. It attracted well-known international animation channels and streaming platforms, including Netflix, Warner Bros., Discovery Kids APAC, and BBC Children. During the three-day event, Taiwan engaged in in-depth exchange with members of the animation industry from all over the world, discussing global trends and facilitating many opportunities for international collaboration.

This year's AAS was jointly organized by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and Kidscreen.

Coby & Jack by Whatube Studios, create a unique comedy short film for children.

Aero Ace by TWR Entertainment, encourages children to go outdoors and explore the world by stimulating their boundless creativity.

Libbie Doherty, Co-CEO of Run Wild Media

Senior Vice President of Global Trends of Dubit, David Kleeman

AAS is focused on developing animation series suitable for children aged 15 and younger. Business matchmaking activities scheduled during the event consisted of investor pitches, one-on-one business meetings, and industry forums. Among attendees were European and American broadcasters and investors, as well as representative industry promoters from the Asia Pacific such as Japan's Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO), Thailand's Thai Animation and Computer Graphic Association (TACGA), and Australia's Screen Queensland. Numerous Taiwanese distribution platforms and investors with an interest in children's content also attended, including PTS XS, Chunghwa Digital Cultural and Creative, Taiwan Mobile, Fubon Cultural & Educational Foundation, MOMO, and EBC YoYo. With Taiwan as the host, Taiwanese animation studios also used the opportunity to participate.

To increase the number of original works and enhance the diversity of children's content, TAICCA promotes a series of support programs, including talent cultivation and content incubation projects. TAICCA also works with key international organizations, invests resources in initial development and individual projects, and assists in carrying out international co-productions. TAICCA Chairperson Homme Tsai indicated that with TAICCA's support, AAS could be held in Taiwan for the first time this year, giving children's content an edge. This opportunity also allowed animation companies, platforms, and important industry organizations to gather for exchanges, and to match more Taiwanese works with international buyers. TAICCA will continue to encourage co-financing and co-productions between Taiwanese and international animation teams, and invest more resources to push outstanding Taiwanese animation teams to the international stage.

For investor pitches, there were a total of 13 pitches from Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Australia, and India, including five works from Taiwanese teams recommended for selection by TAICCA: Coby & Jack by Whatube Studios, set in Taipei, combines the creator's experience growing up with Eastern and Western humor to create a unique comedy short film for children; Aero Ace by TWR Entertainment, which uses "imagination is humankind's most important asset" as its creative principle to create a world in which children can control machines with brain waves, hoping to encourage children to go outdoors and explore the world by stimulating their boundless creativity; the delightful Titi & Roro by Play Big Music, which draws on the concept of "Mudio = music + video," uses music as the core of the story to lead viewers on a fantastical adventure. "This universe needs some joy!" Galaxy Wonders by Cheer Digiart, a science fiction comedy adventure short film that hopes children can explore, study, and discover this universe through the story; Pillow Pals by Pig Box Studio, featuring a soft and warm drawing style, with the underlying belief that "everything has a soul," and that once children give toys a name, they will come to "life" and become soulmates. The pitches from the Taiwanese teams stood out and were favorites of buyers and industry members. Titi & Roro even won the audience choice award for most popular and will be advertised on the Kidscreen website.

During the industry forums, Libbie Doherty, Co-CEO of Run Wild Media, and David Kleeman, Senior Vice President of Global Trends of Dubit, shared little-known details about creating popular animation and using data to develop animation. Doherty pointed out that when facing challenges such as the pandemic, AI technology, and market changes, creators must understand the current ecosystem and creatively integrate universal values, establish an emotional connection with the audience, and create works with impact and emotional depth. She also said, "Children are the most amazing. Our mission is to let children have a happy childhood." Kleeman shared that the generation of digital natives prefers user-generated content (UGC) and metaverse platforms; content creators can get instant feedback and test markets on these platforms, and they can use UGC and AI tools to make their content more interactive, to attract the attention of young groups in an ecosystem that combines virtuality and reality.

