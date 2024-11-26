(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Revolutionizing Services: Announcing the Launch of the Financial Service Professional Consortium

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Financial is proud to announce the launch of the Financial Service Professional Consortium, a transformative initiative uniting financial service professionals nationwide as Affiliate Regional Managers. This innovative program redefines the financial services by offering the perfect balance between independent business ownership and collaborative national impact.

"Together, we accomplish more than we ever could alone."

The Affiliate Regional Manager designation provides a unique opportunity for financial professionals to retain their entrepreneurial independence while becoming part of a larger, mission-driven network. By pooling their resources, expertise, and networks, Consortium members will fund a nationwide marketing campaign to amplify their collective voice and expand their reach.

This shared effort will drive Financial Wellness and Homeownership Expos-a national initiative designed to promote financial literacy and empower individuals to achieve economic stability, generational wealth, and homeownership opportunities. These expos will deliver tools, resources, and business ownership pathways to communities across the country.

"Our mission is simple: Together, we can accomplish more than we ever could on our own," said Jennifer Reyes, Public Relations Manager at Our Financial Health. "The Consortium empowers financial professionals to maximize their talents while contributing to a unified effort that elevates financial education and creates meaningful economic opportunities."

Are You Passionate About Social and Economic Equality? Join Us.

The Consortium is calling on financial professionals who are driven by a passion for creating social and economic equality. If you want to be part of a movement that reshapes the financial services industry while making a tangible impact in communities nationwide, we want you to join our team.

How to Join

Whether you are interested in our services for your financial health or in becoming an Affiliate Regional Manager and joining the Financial Service Professional Consortium, visit or email us at [email protected] . Together, we can create a brighter financial future for all.

About Our Financial Health

Our Financial Health is a forward-thinking organization dedicated to promoting financial literacy, homeownership, and economic empowerment through innovative initiatives and community-driven programs. Our mission is to foster equality and build financially strong communities across the United States and beyond.

Media Contact:

Nicole Mindez, [email protected]



SOURCE Our Financial Health

