Miami Fashion Week November 2024 Dazzles With Stunning Showcases, Setting The Stage For 2025

Miami Week ®

(MIAFW) concluded its November 2024 edition, which ignited the city of Miami with presentations from Philipp Plein, Lafayette 148 NY, Giannina Azar, Yas González, Shantall Lacayo, Claro Couture, Sigal, and Yenny Bastida. From radiant presentations to meaningful discussions, the event highlighted Miami's unique role as a cultural hub while setting the stage for MIAFW's 2025 plans. Following previous years, the event was curated by Sergio

Salerni, partner of the brand and Milan Fashion Week Director.

The November 2024 showcase commenced with a press conference with

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III, and industry leaders including Elliot Carlyle, who welcomed the event to Miami at the Gary Nader Art Centre. Kicking off the first of many electrifying showcases, globally recognized German designer Philipp Plein

brought his iconic urban style to the eighth edition of MIAFW's "Designers' Dinner" at Queen Miami Beach, drawing

trendsetters such as Osmariel Villalobos, Hofit Golan, Rodner Figueroa, and Carlos Adyan.

As the week continued, Lafayette 148 NY held an elegant outdoor runway show on the iconic rooftop of Mr.

C Miami Coconut Grove. In the Gary Nader Art Centre's dynamic setting, Gianinna Azar showcased illuminating eveningwear, with dazzling styles modeled by Marianela Ancheta, Miss Universe Cuba 2024; Celinee Santos Frias, Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2024; and Ileana Márquez Pedroza, Miss Universe Venezuela 2023.

The event featured impactful gatherings including the "Influencers Brunch" at Sofia Design District, where

Shantall Lacayo unveiled her latest collection. Acclaimed designer Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada captivated guests with an exclusive book presentation at the Gary Nader Art Centre, offering a personal look into her celebrated career. MIAFW also featured exclusive in-store events hosted by Sigal and Lafayette 148, enhancing the experience for fashion enthusiasts.

"The Miami Fashion Week November 2024 edition was a milestone event, and we are incredibly excited about what lies ahead," said Lourdes

Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "MIAFW plays an important role in showcasing remarkable talent and emphasizing the city's global fashion influence. Looking ahead to 2025, we recommit to the city and promise to bring even more innovation and immersive experiences."

Beyond the runway, The Miami Fashion Week Summit, with the support of the Miami Fashion Institute, featured thought-provoking discussions on sustainable fashion and the rise of influencers. The event was led by speakers

Rodner Figueroa, Andrea Minski, Vanessa Sanchez, Yadira Díaz, Taryn Hipwell, Magali Mendez, Jaqueline Aramboles, Marines Duarte, Yenny Batista, and Sigal Cohen.

"Miami Fashion Week returned this week, offering much more than

glitz and glamour," said Fabián Basabe, State Representative. "It's jobs, tourism, educational seminars, manufacturing opportunities, and branding for our great city; and an inspiration for so many from near and far. I'm honored to call the organizers my friends and will continue to support this amazing and successful partnership."

The next edition of

MIAFW is slated for October 2025, promising bold new experiences. With continued support from Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami Beach, and sponsors including The Elser Hotel, MIAFW continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone uniting the global fashion community.

For more information about

MIAFW, please visit



and follow @ miamifashionweek .

