Newport Healthcare Appoints Brian Setzer As New CEO

Newport Healthcare today announced the appointment of Brian Setzer as its next Chief Executive Officer. Setzer will succeed Joe Procopio, who will retire as CEO and become Chairman of the Board.

Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare , a leading provider of evidence-based behavioral healthcare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Setzer as Chief Executive Officer. Setzer will succeed Joe Procopio, who is retiring after an impactful tenure as CEO and staying on as Chairman of the Board. The announcement follows an extensive nationwide search to identify a visionary leader to guide Newport into its next chapter of growth and innovation.

Brian Setzer brings decades of leadership experience across the healthcare industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness at Walmart, overseeing retail pharmacy, optical, and healthcare delivery operations. Setzer previously held executive leadership roles at Highmark Health and Cigna, managing major business segments as president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer. With a proven record of driving growth and business transformation, Setzer has developed deep expertise in healthcare services, payor reimbursement dynamics, and creating customer value. He holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Tennessee. His official start date at Newport is December 9th.

"I am deeply honored to join Newport Healthcare, the industry leader in youth mental health," said Setzer. "Joe has left an extraordinary legacy, and I am grateful for his dedication and leadership. I look forward to working alongside the talented clinicians and caregivers who devote their lives to supporting young people during their most challenging moments. Together, we will lead Newport into its next phase of growth, ensuring we reach more individuals and families in need."

During his time as CEO, Procopio guided Newport Healthcare through a period of remarkable achievement, growing the company from 75 treatment beds and three outpatient programs in 2018 to more than 800 beds and 21 outpatient programs today. His retirement culminates a three-decade career in the medical and treatment fields that included leadership positions at Acadia Healthcare, CRC Health Group, Susquehanna Health and Geisinger Health System.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Newport Healthcare, creating new access points for care , building out our infrastructure, treatment specialties , and leadership team , achieving recognition as a Great Place to Work , and witnessing unparalleled outcomes with our clients," Procopio said. "Brian is the ideal leader to take Newport to the next level, guiding the most dedicated, talented, and passionate professionals in this field."

As Newport Healthcare enters this new chapter, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional behavioral health services and supporting the well-being of young people and families nationwide.

For more information about Newport Healthcare, its thought leadership , research and innovation , or career opportunities , visit NewportHealthcare. Newport offers nationwide mental health treatment locations and in-network status with most major insurance providers .

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families.

Comprised of Newport Academy , Newport Institute , Center for Families , and PrairieCare , its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

