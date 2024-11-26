Fatburger And Buffalo’S Express Continue Rapid Expansion In Mexico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic Burger and Wing Concept Find Success South of the Border

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Fatburger , Buffalo's Express and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a series of new Fatburger and Buffalo's Express openings in Mexico. Since announcing its aggressive growth strategy for the country in 2021, the beloved co-branded burger and wing concept now operates five Mexico locations.

Fatburger & Buffalo's Express have experienced significant growth in Mexico City specifically, opening all five new restaurants in the country's largest urban area. Recently opened locations in Mexico City include Reforma Capital, Polanco, Mundo E Mall and Tepeyac.

“The strategic partnership we have forged with franchisee Red Rombo Group and their acumen of the area has been a key component in our rapid build-out of Fatburger and Buffalo's Express in Mexico,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands .“Similarly, all-American fare continues to be popular in Mexico, which has led to FAT Brands' robust growth - sister brand Twin Peaks also currently boasts seven locations in the country.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger“everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkey burgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo's Express' menu features delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of sauces. All of Buffalo's Express wings are served with celery, carrots and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

For more information or to find a Fatburger or a Fatburger and Buffalo's Express near you, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer's liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger StandTM.

About Buffalo's Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo's Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo's Express' significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo's Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo's Express – Where Everyone is FamilyTM.

