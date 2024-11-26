Geovax To Present At The Noble Capital Markets Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoVax Labs, (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced that its Chairman & CEO, David Dodd, will present at NobleCon20 - the Noble Capital Markets Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity taking place December 2-5, 2024 in Boca Raton, FL.

Presentation Details: Speaker: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO Date/Time: December 3, 2024, 11:30 am ET Location: Florida Atlantic University Executive Education Complex, Boca Raton, FL Title: GeoVax Corporate Update

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: and on Channelchek: the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event. Senior GeoVax management will also host one-on-one meetings with registered attendees.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines for many of the world's most threatening infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company's lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for which GeoVax was recently awarded a BARDA-funded contract to sponsor a 10,000-participant Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of GEO-CM04S1 versus an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. A Phase 2 clinical trial in first recurrent head and neck cancer, evaluating Gedeptin® combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor is planned to initiate during the first half of 2025. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. The Company has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: .

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: ... ... ... 678-384-7220 212-698-8696 202-779-0929