Al Ahly Legend Wael Gomaa Discusses Importance Of New Look Competition Set To Take Place In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: With only weeks to go until the Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024TMkicks off, Al Ahly legend Wael Gomaa sees his former club's participation in the competition as an important milestone for the Egyptian club.

“Taking part in a of this caliber is a source of great pride for Al Ahly. It is another achievement in the club's illustrious history. I hope the team does well and gets a chance to play against European giants Real Madrid,” said Gomaa, speaking from 974 in Qatar, which will host two of three matches scheduled to take place between December 11 - 18.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 is a club competition that brings together continental club champions from around the world for a riveting showdown to crown the best club in the world.

“It is very important for the growth of football in the Arab world. High profile competitions such as this provide clubs in the region with the incentive to compete at the highest level in front of a home crowd,” added Gomaa.

Al Ahly legend Wael Gomaa is regarded as one of Africa's best all-time defenders.

His accolades with the Egyptian giants include six CAF Champions League and seven domestic league titles. His tenacious style earned him the nickname,“The Rock.” Gomaa is regarded as one of the greatest talents of his generation.

“Al Ahly is more than a club. It's a social phenomenon that encapsulates so many cultural dynamics for millions of fans in Egypt and across the Arab world. It's the people's club and it is everything beautiful in my life,” said Gomaa.

Al Ahly first qualified to the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 after claiming its 12th CAF Champions League title.

The Egyptian side then beat Al Ain of the UAE to lay claim to the African-Asian-Pacific Cup, one of four trophies up for grabs at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup competition.

Three trophies remain in the mix when four clubs compete in Qatar. They are the FIFA Derby of the Americas, FIFA Challenger Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The final match will feature Spanish giants and current UEFA Champions League champions, Real Madrid, and will be held on 18 December in Lusail Stadium, two years to the day since the 89,000-seater hosted a historic FIFA World Cup final.

“Qatar has cemented itself as a world class-sports destination after hosting a World Cup tournament that will be seared in the memory of football fans forever,” said Gomaa.

Al Ahly will play for the FIFA Challenger Cup on Saturday, December 14 at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

The African champions will play the winner of the Derby of the Americas, between Mexican side CF Pachuca and the yet to be determined winner of the Copa Libertadores, taking place three days earlier on December 11 at the same venue.

“Al Ahly has a massive fan base in Qatar and our fans are ready to support our club with everything they have. Our support base will be the fuel that powers the team on the pitch and will be a differentiating factor in the tournament overall,” added Gomaa who currently lives in Qatar and works as a popular sports pundit.

Tickets for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup are available online here.