عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets French Ambassador

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets French Ambassador


11/26/2024 9:16:03 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar HE Jean-Baptiste Favre. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

MENAFN26112024000063011010ID1108928023


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search