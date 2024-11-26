Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets French Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar HE Jean-Baptiste Favre. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

