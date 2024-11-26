LUMEOVA Announces Appointment Of Peter Rabbeni As Chief Business Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LUMEOVA, the Ultra-Fast Photonics Wireless Connectivity Pioneer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Rabbeni as Chief Business Officer.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LUMEOVA , the innovator of WiRays®, the Ultra-Fast Photonics Wireless Connectivity technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Rabbeni as Chief Business Officer.Peter has extensive experience in the wireless communications and industries with a successful track record of driving revenue and growth in both established and emerging companies. In his most recent role, Peter served as the Senior Vice President of the Communications Infrastructure and Security Business Unit at IQE PLC, where he led the development of the company's wireless and power semiconductor strategy. Prior to IQE, he held several senior management and executive roles at IBM and GLOBALFOUNDRIES where he helped propel RF silicon-on-insulator (RFSOI) as the leading RF front-end technology of choice for mobile handsets and today ships in majority of all smartphones worldwide. While at GLOBALFOUNDRIES, he supported the M&A activities that culminated in the acquisition of IBM Microelectronics Foundry business and grew the annual revenue of this unit from $600 million to over $1 billion in 3 years, with a particular focus on diversifying the customer base and help drive profitability.“I am delighted to have Peter join our team and lead our new business development efforts as we transition from technology & product development to commercialization and revenue growth,” said Dr. M. Ali Khatibzadeh, Founder & CEO of LUMEOVA.“Peter brings with him a wealth of industry experience in wireless industry with a proven track record of generating revenue with global customers.”"The global photonics communications market is experiencing rapid growth driven by AI and the ever-increasing consumer demand for wireless data. LUMEOVA's WiRays® products offer a truly differentiated solution for ultra-fast, wireless connectivity,” Peter Rabbeni commented.“I am excited to join LUMEOVA and look forward to working with Ali and the Executive Team to drive new business development and product revenue growth.”About LUMEOVA, Inc.LUMEOVA, Inc is solving tomorrow's connectivity challenges today with high-performance photonics wireless technology. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the Company delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing wireless data demands of consumer electronics and infrastructure markets. With photonics technology that multiplies wireless data speeds, LUMEOVA is helping to redefine wireless connectivity for new generation of smartphones, tablets, AI processor communications, 8K smart TVs, 8K virtual reality and 5G/6G wireless backhaul equipment. For more information, visit .

...

Lumeova, Inc.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.