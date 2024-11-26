St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show Returns Dec 6-8 As Forecast Predicts Best Winter In Two Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saint Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show Dec 6-8

Check Out Largest Selection of New Products & Services Found in a Single Location

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After two warm winter seasons put outdoor sports enthusiasts' dreams on ice, this year's forecast predicts fans will finally be back on the ice doing what they love. And the nation's largest ice fishing show - The Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show presented by CLAM – at St. Paul's RiverCenter, December 6-8, will ensure they are outfitted with the latest and greatest gear, just in time for the holiday gift-giving season.The Show features 190+ exhibitors, among them 30 new exhibitors, showcasing an array of fish houses, augers, underwater cameras, shelter lights, battery bags, float suits, heaters, digital fish finders, rods and reels, tackle, plastic bait, apparel and more.Renown and respected ice fishing and outdoor brands will be back this year, including CLAM , Big Fish Encounters, ESKIMO, Hardwater Life, and One Last Cast.Black River, Ice Pro, Strap Lizard, Seeweed Underwater Cameras are among those brands making their show debut.Enter to Win a CLAMping Package or Ice Castle in the Ultimate Ice Fishing GiveawayVisit the CLAM booth #321 in the main exhibit hall to see not one but two new ice houses – one portable hub shelter and one portable flip over trap –that elevate ice fishing standards to an entirely new level.The Clam X-600 Ice Ops Hub House is the center piece of this year's Ultimate Ice Fishing Giveaway which also includes 26 other in-demand items such as variety of ClamLock Accessories, Square Pack Table, Fish Trap Floor Mat, Rattle Reels, Cooler Chairs, Ice Well Live Well, tackle and much more! This CLAMping package is valued at over $2,500.Or register to win the 6 1⁄2 x 12 V Special Fish House from Ice Castle valued at $20,625.Those who register on-site during the show will receive an additional bonus entry. Entries accepted through December 8, 2024.Wise Advice from the ExpertsEvery show, sports enthusiast of all ages are drawn to the expert line-up of winter sports speakers. Well-known names such Terry Tuma, Chris Granrud, Eric Haataja, Matt Breuer, Jason Mitchell, Crappie Chronicles, Barb Carey, KnockOutdoors Team, and Jason Durham are among the professionals sharing tips and swapping fish stories.Members of the Junior Ice Team inspire young pros, sharing insights to elevate their sport. Catch them Saturday, December 7, at 3:00 p.m.Find the full seminar schedule here: seminarsDo Good For a Good CauseFor a second year, the St. Paul Ice Fishing Show will be recognizing charities and non-profit organizations such as Folds of Honor and Fishing for Life.Folds of Honor and CLAM are working together to carry forward the organizations' mission. Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization that provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military and first responders. Since 2007, the organization has awarded 44,000 educational scholarships. The new scholarship season opens February 1, 2025.Clam has developed a new Ice Ops-branded product line benefitting Folds of Honor. The military-themed lineup of ice fishing products will feature the Ice Ops logo and will be officially available at the show, in retail stores and online.Fishing for Life Reel 'Em In program is all about putting fishing gear into the hands of those in need. This program collects donations of rods, reels, tackle, and tackle boxes, and with help from hundreds of volunteers in the metro area refurbishes them before gifting to youth, adults, and other non-profits within our community and nationwide.In 2024 Fishing For Life has given away over 1400 rod and reel combos and over 300 full tackle boxes to youth, veterans, families, and organizations in need. This program also accepts donations of used sporting goods, boats, RVs, trailers, ATVs, motors, and land.Get TicketsTo buy tickets online and to get more information about the Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show, presented by CLAM, visit the show website ( ). Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children between the ages of six and 12, and free for children ages five and under. Good Sam members receive a discounted ticket price of $12. VIP preview tickets are available at the door for $25 and allow a two-hour early entry. All guests are encouraged to utilize online ticketing and contactless payment whenever possible.Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports ShowPresented by CLAMDec. 6-8, 2024Friday, Dec. 6: Regular Show Hours from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.*VIP Preview: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 7: Regular Show Hours from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.*VIP Preview: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.Sunday, Dec. 8: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.St. Paul RiverCentre175 Kellogg Boulevard WestSt. Paul, MN 55102About GS Media & EventsGS Media & Events, a division of Good Sam Enterprises, LLC, owns and operates recreation-focused consumer shows throughout North America. GS Media & Events is the premier publishing, online, and face-to-face marketing company serving the outdoors enthusiast. By providing information, insights, and resources, GS Media & Events champions the fun, freedom, and adventure of recreational lifestyles, working to enhance consumers' experiences and building the communities that share and promote their passions.

