Springboard Enterprises Welcomes Vanessa Ogle And Nicole Walker To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Will help guide the next generation of women innovators and entrepreneurs in the Springboard community.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Springboard Enterprises, the leading accelerator for women entrepreneurs in technology, healthcare, and life sciences, is excited to announce the appointment of Vanessa Ogle and Nicole Walker to its Board of Directors. Both accomplished business leaders bring a wealth of expertise and a shared commitment to empowering women-led ventures.Vanessa Ogle, the CEO and Founder of Enseo, is an entrepreneur recognized for her leadership in connected technology and digital safety. Under her leadership, Enseo has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., providing innovative technology solutions for industries such as hospitality, education, and senior living. Vanessa has been named to Inc.'s Annual Female Founders list, and Enseo has earned recognition on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists.A passionate inventor with 68 U.S. patents to her name, Vanessa is widely recognized as a visionary in connected technologies. She has revolutionized industries with endeavors like being the first to bring Netflix® to hotel rooms and more.Nicole Walker, a seasoned healthcare advisor, connector, and venture investor, brings decades of experience in health-tech innovation. With a career grounded in engineering from Stanford University, Nicole has worked in both operational and venture investing roles. She has held key positions at ACS/Guidant, Abbott, and Arboretum Ventures, where she has supported the development of novel healthcare technologies, including glucose monitoring systems.Nicole's expertise lies at the intersection of biology and technology, and she is passionate about investing in solutions that transform healthcare delivery. As the founding director of Abbott Biotech Ventures, Nicole played a pivotal role in leading strategic market initiatives and supporting emerging health-tech ventures.Ogle and Walker's combined expertise in technology, health-tech, and venture investing will help guide the next generation of women innovators and entrepreneurs in the Springboard community."We are proud to welcome Nicole and Vanessa to our Board of Directors. Their vast knowledge, leadership, and wealth of experience will strengthen our mission to support women-led ventures driving innovation across industries worldwide." said Julie Silverstein, Interim CEO of Springboard Enterprises.About Springboard EnterprisesOur mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 920+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $39.1B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 27 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries.

Mary Keslo

Springboard Enterprises

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.