Ribbon-Cutting And Legacy-Building: DJ Infamous And Ashanta Donald Launch Panda Pancakes ATL

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aroma of fresh pancakes and the sound of community joy filled the air this past Saturday as Panda Pancakes ATL celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event, hosted by Calvin Donald-known to many as DJ Infamous, famous for touring with Ludacris-and his wife, Ashanta Donald, marked the launch of a family-focused business with a mission to inspire and create generational wealth for their children.Joined by their children, family, friends, and notable leaders, the Donalds unveiled their Panda Pancakes franchise in North Point Mall. The event showcased their commitment to family legacy, entrepreneurship, and community. By involving their children as part owners, Calvin and Ashanta Donald aim to set a foundation of responsibility, empowerment, and financial literacy for the next generation.“We're not just building a business; we're building a legacy,” said Calvin Donald.“This is about showing our children and our community what's possible when you combine hard work, faith, and vision. Panda Pancakes ATL is not just about pancakes-it's about family, opportunity, and the dream of creating something meaningful.”Panda Pancakes specializes in bite-sized, customizable pancakes served with a variety of toppings, from fresh fruits to indulgent drizzles. The concept has already become a family favorite, and the Donald's plan to use their platform to inspire others to pursue dreams that extend beyond personal success to community impact.“We want our children to understand the value of building something that lasts,” added Ashanta Donald.“By bringing them into the business as owners, we're equipping them with the tools and mindset to think big and pursue greatness, while also encouraging others in our community to do the same.”The grand opening was a celebration of family, community, and delicious creativity, drawing crowds to the North Point Mall for a taste of Panda Pancakes' signature sweetness.About Panda Pancakes ATLPanda Pancakes ATL is a family-driven franchise offering fluffy, customizable mini pancakes designed to create sweet memories for all ages. With a focus on community, family values, and entrepreneurial spirit, the Donald family is committed to inspiring others to dream big and build legacies.Location:North Point Mall1000 North Point CircleAlpharetta, GAHours:Monday – Saturday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PMSunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PMFollow Panda Pancakes ATL:Instagram/Facebook: @PandaPancakesATL

