Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From Palestinian Pres.


11/26/2024 9:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a letter on Tuesday from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The letter on bilateral ties and developments of the current situation in occupied Palestinian lands, as well as efforts to achieve regional security and stability, was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya during his reception of Palestinian Ambassador to the country Rami Tahboub. (end)
