Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From Palestinian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received a letter on Tuesday from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The letter on bilateral ties and developments of the current situation in occupied Palestinian lands, as well as efforts to achieve regional security and stability, was received by of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya during his reception of Palestinian Ambassador to the country Rami Tahboub. (end) aai

