Is there room for China-U.S. cooperation in AI technologies?

If we talk about AI as a technology, then of course, there is extensive potential for collaboration between China and the U.S. For example, in the field of medical care, the two countries can cooperate on the sharing of medical data, and the R&D of new drugs; for environment protection and sustainable development, the two countries can naturally incorporate AI technologies into their joint efforts in tackling climate change, like monitoring environmental quality and managing resources; the countries can also work together in smart transportation domains including autonomous vehicles and transportation management; as for education and talent cultivation, joint efforts from China and the U.S. will greatly alleviate the shortage in AI tech talents and help the workforce adapt to the application of AI in work, which is a common challenge for the two.

But, if not properly regulated, AI can be a challenge for the world, threatening national security, and adding to the risk of technological monopoly and personal information invasion, which are issues beyond national borders. Thus, the collaboration between China and the U.S. can't be limited to just technology; ethics and global governance should also be on the agenda. Last year, an intergovernmental dialogue on AI was agreed upon during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in San Francisco; in May this year, the first meeting under it was convened, with a focus on the global governance of AI and their respective concerns, meaning both parties are aware of the possibility and necessity of cooperation.



For the two countries, staying open and joining hands with each other, and driving negotiation and governance with a positive mentality, while forming a governance framework and a set of standards for AI that builds extensive consensus should be the choice. Only through that can they show their responsibility towards humanity while also bringing benefits to themselves.

By Li Zheng, Director assistant and associate research fellow at Institute of American Studies, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations

