Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Newly-Elected Uruguay Pres.
Date
11/26/2024 9:08:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President-elect of Uruguay, Yamandu Orsi, on winning the elections, wishing him success in all his endeavors. (pickup previous)
aai
MENAFN26112024000071011013ID1108927926
