Kuwait Premier Congratulates Newly Elected Uruguay Pres.


11/26/2024 9:08:06 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President-elect of Uruguay, Yamandu Orsi, on winning the elections. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

