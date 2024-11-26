Acclaimed Scottish Actor And Succession Star Backs Calls For Scotland To Be First 'Rewilding Nation'

(MENAFN- Pressat) Acclaimed Scottish Brian Cox CBE has backed calls for Scotland to be declared the first 'Rewilding Nation' in the world, with nature restored across 30% of its land and seas.

The star of Succession and Shetland is calling on people to support the Scottish Rewilding Alliance's Rewilding Nation Charter, which calls on the Scottish to commit to urgent action.

Brian Cox's call comes just days before the Alliance, a coalition of more than 20 organisations, presents its vision for a Rewilding Nation to the Government, at a reception in Edinburgh on Tuesday 3 December.

In a letter published in The Guardian on 25 November, the Dundee-born actor, 78, laments Scotland's nature loss, saying that“Scotland is a beautiful country – but all is not what it seems. Scotland is one of the planet's most nature-depleted countries. Centuries of over-exploiting the country's natural resources have left us with somewhere that looks beautiful but is dwindling day-by-day.”

But Cox, considered one of the world's finest stage actors, says there is hope, and points to the growing movement for nature recovery in Scotland.

“Scots are modest, so shouting about our achievements doesn't come naturally. But we should be proud of our rewilding progress. We now have more than 150 rewilding projects across the country. Hundreds of people working to put things right again. Thousands more who know that rewilding can transform Scotland's future for the better,” he said.

He continued:“My appeal to readers is to stand with your fellow Scots and support the Rewilding Nation Charter – urging the Scottish Government to declare Scotland the world's first Rewilding Nation, together with urgent action to make it so.”

Steve Micklewight, Co-Convenor of the Scottish Rewilding Alliance and Chief Executive of Trees for Life, said:“We are hugely grateful to Brian Cox for adding his voice to this vision of hope. Rewilding 30% of Scotland can be achieved by restoring habitats including peatlands, native woodlands, wetlands, rivers and seas, while maintaining and benefitting productive farmland.

“This would help tackle the nature and climate emergencies, while creating a wealth of benefits for people including jobs, health, sustainable food, clean air and water, re-peopling, and thriving communities.”

The Rewilding Nation campaign has drawn widespread support from people and organisations across Scotland. It also received public backing from Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio in April this year.

The Scottish Rewilding Alliance is calling on people from all walks of life to sign the Rewilding Nation Charter at rewild/charter .

