Fourthwall Launches OVERTIME! To Help Leagues, Teams, And Brands Reach Sports Fans Everywhere

DULLES, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FourthWall, a leader in data integration, targeting, and analytics today announced the launch of OVERTIME!, a one-stop solution driving fan engagement and brand extension on every platform. OVERTIME! creates exponential targeted reach and full funnel activation of fans of any college or professional team, league, or sport, and seamless first- and third-party data onboarding unifying the sports ecosystem's viewers, attendees, and shoppers.

For brands and sponsors, OVERTIME! extends the fan experience beyond the game by deterministically activating viewers and attendees of any game with digital campaigns, endlessly extending the reach of sponsorships and creating full-funnel opportunities for advertisers. OVERTIME! also allows partners to reach fans of any team with digital-first campaigns outside of traditional on-air sponsorships.

"The relationship with fans doesn't have to end when the game is over, nor does it have to be limited to in-game inventory. OVERTIME! gives sponsors the data and tools to engage those fans after the game and throughout the offseason," said Patrick Peters of FourthWall. "It will soon be normal practice to send fans who watched the game a discount code for a jersey, or a coupon for a free taco."

For college or professional teams, leagues, and venue owners, OVERTIME! powers fan engagement with dynamic fan profiles fueled by seamlessly onboarding and matching first- and third-party data including insights from fan viewing, demographics, attendance, and shopping. This 360 view of fan behaviors drives loyalty, participation, and commerce and delivers better business outcomes across every interaction.

"Building a unified view of your fans and leveraging thousands of data points to understand them is the most powerful tool for teams, leagues, or venues to deepen fan connections and inspire greater involvement," said Peters. "Understanding who watches, who attends, who shops, and what drives them to act is critical for everyone in the ecosystem, from teams to sponsors."

OVERTIME! is now available for any local, regional, or national broadcast group, agency, team, league, advertiser, or sponsor. It's audience activation and intelligence services can be utilized on a managed or self-service basis.

Why Brands Trust FourthWall:

FourthWall's advanced data services, analytics, and audience solutions empower top brands, agencies, and media organizations to run highly targeted campaigns that drive maximum impact across connected TV, mobile, and digital platforms. Offering capabilities like 24-hour audience activation, cross-platform measurement, competitor tracking, and first-party data integration, FourthWall enables advertisers to connect with audiences seamlessly. Through innovations like OVERTIME!, brands can engage sports fans anytime, anywhere, creating unmatched opportunities to connect with audiences across all platforms.

About FourthWall

FourthWall is an innovator in media audience analytics, offering powerful solutions for cross-platform campaign performance, precision targeting, and secure data integration. We enable data owners to monetize and innovate through a rich ecosystem of actionable insights. Marketers, agencies, programmers, DSPs, SSPs, and other media stakeholders enhance their cross-platform campaigns with nationwide reach across linear and digital platforms. FourthWall is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Florida, New York, and Texas, and can be found online at .

