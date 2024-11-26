Orange 142 Recognized With Multiple Industry Awards For Digital Marketing Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading Organizations Honor Company's Outstanding Performance in Search, Social, Display and Web Design

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142 , a division of Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT ) and a leader in digital marketing solutions supporting small to mid-sized businesses, has earned multiple prestigious industry awards for its innovative digital marketing campaigns and strategic initiatives. The company's work spanning search engine marketing, website design, social media, and display advertising has garnered top honors from leading industry organizations, demonstrating Orange 142's comprehensive expertise across the digital marketing landscape.

"These industry recognitions across multiple categories and organizations validate our team's commitment to delivering exceptional results through innovative digital strategies," said Mark Walker, CEO and Co-Founder of Direct Digital Holdings. "We're incredibly proud to be recognized for these projects, which reflect our commitment to strategic innovation and digital excellence."

MARCOM Awards

Orange 142's exceptional work with Emerald Isle Realty, a vacation rental and real estate agency, secured the company a Platinum award in the SEM Campaign category and a Gold Award in the Website Redesign category from the MARCOM Awards. Facing intense competition in the paid search landscape, Orange 142 employed a full-funnel campaign strategy focused on high-impact "Super Brand" keywords and advanced bidding techniques, such as performance max and value-based bidding. The campaign successfully drove a 23% rise in reservations and a 20% increase in revenue from Google search efforts. The company also received a Gold award for its "2024 Website Reskin" project for Emerald Isle Realty. The comprehensive redesign delivered a cohesive brand experience and improved navigation, driving a 69% increase in conversion rates and 56% growth in online bookings year-over-year.

MARCOM Awards Recognition

At the prestigious 2024 MARCOM Awards, which celebrates excellence in marketing and communication worldwide, Orange 142 received Gold awards in both the Display Ad Campaign and Social Media Marketing Campaign categories for their work with Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort. The company transformed Las Palomas Resort's digital presence by creating highly targeted social and display ad campaigns that showcased the property's luxury features across multiple platforms. The strategic campaign drove remarkable results, increasing website traffic by over 1,600% year-over-year to over 200,000 sessions while delivering nearly 4 million impressions that successfully positioned the resort against competitors like Airbnb and VRBO.

"Orange 142 was instrumental in elevating our brand and driving real results. Their strategic approach to creativity and messaging helped us connect with our target audience on a deeper level. The multi-channel campaign they developed exceeded our expectations, boosting our digital engagement and ultimately driving more bookings," said Héctor Vázquez del Mercado, General Manager of Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort.

AVA Digital Awards

Orange 142 also entered the Emerald Isle Realty SEM Campaign into the AVA Digital Awards and secured a Gold Award. The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for digital communication planning, concept, direction, design, and production. Work ranges from digital campaigns to audio and video production, website development, social media engagement, and mobile marketing.

Silver Adrian Awards

Orange 142's clever and impactful campaign work earned a Silver Adrian Award in the Integrated Campaign - Influencer Marketing category at the 68th annual Adrian Awards, presented by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI). The recognition highlights the creativity and success of the agency's Pigeon Forge Family Challenge campaign, which brought the 2024 Adrian Awards theme, "Wish You Were Here," to life. Selected from over 800 entries, the campaign leveraged influencers to authentically showcase the charm and appeal of Pigeon Forge, driving millions of impressions and significantly increasing bookings.

Orange 142's work with Emerald Isle Realty on their SEM Campaign also secured a Silver Adrian Award in the Search Marketing category and the Best of Category designation. This designation is awarded to the single entry that scored the highest in each category and budget level. This was submitted and won in the medium budget category of $26k-$500k. Against a vast competition pool, Orange 142's strategy and success stand apart from the rest.

For more information on Orange 142's award-winning campaigns and services, please visit orange142 .

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company with offices across the US and service marketers and agencies. They are part of Direct Digital Holding, the ninth Black-owned company to go public. Orange 142 helps marketers of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through data-driven media strategies and also partners with agencies and execute campaigns on behalf of their clients. Their team of experts have a deep understanding of the digital landscape and the latest advertising and marketing technologies. Orange 142 works closely with their clients to develop and execute custom advertising and marketing campaigns that meet specific goals.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT ) brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within the general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's buy-side platform, Orange 142, delivers significant ROI for middle-market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions for businesses in sectors ranging from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions generate billions of impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

