Farmina Pet Foods Launches Free 24/7 AI Health Coach To Help Pet Parents Navigate Holiday Hazards

Farmina Pet Foods , a global leader in natural and science-backed pet nutrition, known for their

N&D, VetLife, and Team Breeder product lines, is helping pet families stay safe this holiday season with the launch of Farmina Genius AI, a free, 24/7 AI-powered coach designed to provide trusted advice on pet health, nutrition, and care.

Veterinarians report Black Friday as the busiest day for pet emergency room visits, with incidents staying high through the holidays. Risks go beyond turkey bones, greasy dishes, and hazards like foil and cooking twine-holiday stress also impacts our furry family members. Many well-meaning pet parents share bites from their holiday plates, or pets may sneak tastes themselves. While it seems harmless, holiday favorites like pumpkin spice, gravy, chocolate, and xylitol-sweetened foods can cause gastrointestinal distress,

pancreatitis, or poisoning in pets.



To support pet parents-no matter what they're feeding their pets-Farmina has developed Farmina Genius AI . Built on years of collective knowledge and experience from hundreds of veterinarians, pet health coaches, and breeders, this AI-powered resource provides reliable answers to most dog and cat-related questions. Accessible in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Italian, it's available anytime, anywhere, at no cost.

"At Farmina, we believe pets are more than companions-they are cherished family members. Farmina Genius AI was created to make our expertise accessible, empowering pet parents with science-backed guidance and tailored solutions for their pets' needs. Whether new or experienced, pet parents can also book 1-on-1 virtual sessions with experienced pet health coaches," explained Loris Rinaldi, CEO of Farmina Pet Foods North America. "From crafting meal plans to addressing behavioral concerns or offering peace of mind, Farmina Genius AI provides trusted guidance whenever needed. Our mission is to make life easier and happier for pets and their families, especially during the holidays."

Farmina Genius AI: Tailored Solutions for Happy Pets Anytime, Anywhere

In addition to holiday foods, decorations and plants can pose significant risks. Tinsel, ornaments, and tree lights can lead to choking or intestinal blockages if ingested, while common holiday plants such as poinsettias, mistletoe, and lilies are toxic to cats and dogs, potentially causing anything from mild stomach upset to severe kidney damage.

Farmina Genius AI helps pet parents navigate these challenges with features designed to keep pets safe and happy:



Custom-Tailored Meal Plans : Personalized meal plans and product suggestions based on your pet's breed, size, age, and health conditions.

Comprehensive Pet Care Hub : Expert-backed guidance on health, behavior, and training-all in one convenient place.

Effortless Access to Essentials : Enjoy features like real-time order tracking, intuitive navigation of Farmina products, and direct connections to pet health coaches-all designed to simplify your life.

Science-Backed Expertise : Benefit from recommendations powered by leading veterinary research and Farmina's legacy of innovation. Around-the-Clock Support : Stay connected anytime, anywhere, 24/7 via desktop or mobile browsers, with no subscription required. Need to talk to a dedicated pet health coach? Genius AI can schedule an appointment for you to talk with one of Farmina's pet health coaches. Available on Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. EST, and Sunday's at 10 a.m.-7 p.m. EST.



About Farmina Pet Foods

Farmina Pet Foods is a family-owned company that combines nature and science to create the most nutritious, all-natural, and scientifically validated pet food. With over 50 years of expertise, Farmina is dedicated to improving the well-being of pets by using carefully selected raw ingredients that meet the nutritional needs of dogs and cats. Guided by the philosophy of "Happy Pet, Happy You," Farmina ensures its products are free from GMOs, preserved using natural methods, and developed in collaboration with leading research institutions, such as Cornell University.

Farmina goes beyond nutrition by offering personalized services to pet parents, including expert nutritional consultations and tailored meal plans to support pets at every stage of life. With North American headquarters in Reidsville, NC, Farmina provides pet families with specialized food lines, such as Farmina Vet Life and Natural & Delicious, all designed to promote the health and happiness of pets.

Discover how

Farmina can help make your pet a "Happy Pet" at .

