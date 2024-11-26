Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KATY, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors , ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO ), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2024 results before the opens on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Academy will host a live call that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). The conference passcode is 13750156. A webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's website at investors.academy.com . To listen to the call, please dial in or access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering passcode 13750156.

A replay of the webcast will be archived at for approximately 30 days.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 298 stores across 19 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit .

Media inquiries:

Meredith Klein, Vice President of



Brad Morris, Director of Strategic