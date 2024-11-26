Drone Camera Market To At A 29.9% CAGR Growing Adoption Of Drones Will Create Lucrative Opportunities For Stakeholders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The drones has witnessed lucrative growth in recent years due to their advanced features such as high cameras and advanced sensors systems.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Drone Camera Market by Type, Application, Resolution, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global drone camera market was valued at $3.33 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.39 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 29.9%.North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global drone camera market, in terms of share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for drones across different industries.📚 Don't miss out on your Sample Copy:Drones equipped with camera are used to carry out numerous operations such as photography & videography, thermal imaging, and are used for surveillance over suspected locations. Moreover, increase in application of drones in different industries such as agriculture, mining & construction, inspection, and similar applications has supplemented the growth of the global drone camera market. Furthermore, rise in allocation of budget toward the advancement of the defense sector across different countries leads to the growth of drone camera market. This increased allocation of budget enabled the drone camera manufacturers to increase their revenue by developing better & advanced components, thereby accelerating the growth of the industry.Depending on the type, the market is categorized into HD camera and SD camera. The HD camera segment holds a majority of market share, and is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to increase in application of HD camera in new drones. By application, the photography & videography segment garnered a majority of market share in 2019 owing to rise in concern toward safety & security, while the surveillance segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for tracing & monitoring over suspected locations.On the basis of resolution, the drone camera market is segregated into 12 MP, 12 to 20 MP, 20 to 32 MP, and 32 MP & above. The 12 MP segment accounted for maximum market share in 2019, while 32 MP & above resolution camera is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in application in different industries such as agriculture, pipeline check, and border surveillance. In addition, the military use of drones supplements the growth of the global drone camera market.Factors such as technologically advanced products and promising growth rate of the drone market promote the growth of the global drone camera market. However, privacy & security concerns and the availability of high-resolution satellite imagery limit the growth of the drone camera market. On the contrary, rise in demand of drones across emerging nations and increase in application areas of drones such as GPS, LiDAR, and mapping services are anticipated offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.Key Findings Of The StudyBy application, the surveillance segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on resolution, the 20 to 32 MP segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.Speak to Our Analyst @The key players analyzed in this report areAerialtronics DV B.V.Canon Inc.Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.DJIDST ControlFLIR Systems, Inc.Garmin Ltd.GoPro, Inc.Panasonic CorporationSony CorporationSimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Airborne Fire Control Radar MarketAirborne Sensors Market

