Proptech Innovator Kerry W. Kirby Joins Speaker Lineup At Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit In Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , the leader in providing the most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement for multifamily communities across the globe,

announced today the company's CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , will speak

at the Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit . The event, catering exclusively to multifamily professionals, runs from

December 4 – 5, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kerr W. Kirby - Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist

Launched by the founders of Multifamily Leadership, Patrick and Carrie Antrim, the Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit will feature important, relevant discussions conducted by leading experts from various fields within the industry. It has become a must-attend event for owners, operators, and corporate executives. The vision of the summit is to create an enriching environment where multifamily professionals can obtain the tools, strategies, and insights needed to drive their company's growth in today's fast-paced world.

Kirby will be speaking at multiple sessions, the first being held on December 4th at the nectarflow Innovation & AI Lab. Kirby will be joined by James W. Lancaster, Chief Product Officer at 365 Connect , the duo will lead two separate sessions to discuss the challenges and opportunities centered on the use of APIs in the multifamily housing industry. On December 5th, Kirby will participate in a distinguished panel to discuss, "Beyond the Numbers: Harnessing Technology and People to Future-Proof Real Estate Investments." The conversation will delve into how digital transformation can drive the creation of a resilient and forward-thinking business model.

"We are honored to welcome Kerry back to our stage at this year's Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit," said Patrick Antrim, CEO of Multifamily Leadership. "Kerry is not just an accomplished entrepreneur and innovator, but a true trailblazer shaping the future of our industry. With an exceptional talent for challenging the status quo and driving meaningful change, he is a transformative leader and an influential voice across the technological landscape."

Kirby, founder and CEO of 365 Connect, is a visionary technologist whose unrivaled ingenuity is revolutionizing the multifamily housing industry. Over the past two decades, he has transformed 365 Connect from a bootstrapped startup into an award-winning proptech leader. Renowned for his unparalleled contributions to technology and innovation, Kirby has earned numerous global accolades, solidifying his reputation as one of the industry's most influential changemakers.

"Multifamily housing operators are rapidly advancing the transformation of their workflows to streamline cost structures," said Kirby. "Our industry must understand the commitment needed to drive innovation and reimagine business models that can thrive in today's dynamic economic environment. I'm thrilled to share my insights at the premier thought-leadership platform in our field, the Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit."

