Two Global Leaders In Wireless EV Charging Strike Agreement To Standardize Technology's Interoperability

Philadelphia-based InductEV and Skien, Norway-based ENRX AS Sign MOU to Align Technical Standards and Ensure Compatibility
KING
OF
PRUSSIA, Pa.,
and
SKIEN, Norway, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two recognized global leaders in wireless inductive
EV
charging
and
energy
transfer technology
today announced an agreement wherein they will collaborate to establish standards for the fast-growing technology. The emergence of wireless inductive charging was given a boost when electric passenger car leader
Tesla
announced the autonomous robotaxi, which operates with a low power wireless charging system.
Indianapolis Electric Bus Using InductEV's Wireless Charging
Philadelphia-based InductEV, whose focus is on electric vehicles used in commercial fleets, and Norway based ENRX, with 75 years of experience in the wireless transfer of energy in heating systems and more recently with electric vehicles, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that seeks to establish technical standards and ensure compatibility across the wireless EV charging ecosystem worldwide. InductEV and ENRX are focused on a standard at power levels several times higher than the robotaxi system, essential for eliminating range anxiety that has impeded the growth of electric vehicles.
Through this
first-of-its-kind collaboration,
the
two
companies expect
to
provide users
of the technology with expanded market access while contributing to an open ecosystem that
drives
innovation
and
supports user
choice.
Moreover,
InductEV
and
ENRX
seek
to accelerate the widespread adoption of wireless inductive charging technology in the transport sector, benefiting all with enhanced ease of use, compatibility, and reliability.
"We
look
forward to
working
alongside
the
engineers
at
ENRX to help standardize the technical specifications of wireless charging technology across the globe," said John Rizzo, CEO, InductEV.
"We're at a tipping point in the transportation sector's adoption of wireless inductive charging, making this collaboration that much more crucial as end customers and vehicle makers want
to be assured of
multiple sources of
supply for this mission-critical technology.
As a company, InductEV has already shipped Gigawatts of power wirelessly, more than the entire industry combined to date. We are well positioned
with
ENRX
to
contribute
to
the
coming
wireless EV
charging
transformation."
Areas
Support for
of
Collaboration
Include:
SAE J2954 Standardization Efforts:
Both companies will dedicate resources and technical expertise to participate in working groups, committees, and other activities related to the development and finalization of the
SAE J2954
standard and
other
relevant standards.
Compatibility and Interoperability Testing:
InductEV and
ENRX
will
work
together to test their wireless charging solutions for mutual compatibility, ensuring that their products can operate seamlessly across diverse platforms and configurations within the EV market.
Industry Advocacy and Promotion:
Induct EV and ENRX will jointly promote the benefits of standardization within the industry and to regulatory bodies, advocating for the adoption of a universal standard to ensure that wireless charging solutions are accessible, reliable, and compatible.
"We have been following the commercial adoption of InductEV's wireless inductive vehicle charging model and found that our two companies have much in common from a technological standpoint," said CCO and Business Area Manager at
ENRX, Magnus Vold. "With our almost 20 years of experience in the European high-power wireless charging business, we also recognize the need for greater standardization of the technology in the automotive sector. We are therefore pleased
that
the
team
at
InductEV
agreed to
partner
with
us
to
establish
those industry standards."
Nils-Gunnar
Vågstedt,
Senior
Expert Electromobility,
R&I
at
Scania
Group
and Co-Chair of SAE International's J2954-2 Heavy Duty Charging Committee, observed: "With the aid of standardization and interoperability, the modern trucking industry has become a very efficient one, also performing safe and at a low cost of operation."
InductEV's high-power wireless charging system works by using inductive charging pads: an
in-ground
pad
that
is
instantly
activated when
paired
with
an
under-the-vehicle pad, which is installed during the vehicle's manufacturing. Current InductEV
systems can
provide 75
kW
up
to
a
450-kW
wireless
power
output.
Significantly,
the
company's solution shifts the charging paradigm from relying solely on
time-
and energy-intensive overnight wired charging sessions in depots to shorter charging sessions spread throughout the day, which reduces the friction of electrification for both power utilities and fleet operators by maximizing the use of available renewable energy.
In the charging arena, ENRX has delivered wireless
induction
charging solutions for ferries and various industrial vehicles, as well as for buses in several major cities in Europe. Notably, in Braunschweig, Germany, a 12-kilometer bus route equipped with a 200kW wireless charging system has been continuously operating for over a decade.
The
company
is
also
pioneering
the
world's
first 200
kW
electrified
roadway in
Orlando, Florida. The 1.2 km (0.75 miles) pilot section within the larger 8 km (5 miles) Lake/Orange Expressway State Road 516 is now in development. This project will showcase high-power wireless charging technology capable of supporting long-haul trucks and passenger vehicles while in motion.
About
InductEV
InductEV
is
revolutionizing
how
electric
commercial
fleet
vehicles
charge
their
batteries. With its proprietary on-route wireless solution now deployed throughout North America and Europe and with 105 patents worldwide and 118 in process, the King of Prussia, PA-
based
company
with
a
significant
presence
in
Long
Beach,
CA,
is
the
global
leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging, and AI-software-powered energy management. The company recently opened one of the world's first R&D centers for wireless vehicle charging. ( )
About
ENRX
ENRX specializes in wireless inductive charging, inductive heating, and contactless power
transfer
solutions.
With
over
30,000 installations
across
more
than
80
countries, ENRX serves automotive and renewable energy industries. Their technology enables vehicles to charge wirelessly while driving, shaping the future of sustainable
transportation
infrastructure.
( )
Contact
(InductEV):
Peter
Himler, Flatiron Communications LLC
(m) +1 516-729-6461
[email protected] Whatsapp: peterhimler
Erin
Mahoney
(m) +1 917-213-2935
[email protected]
Contact (ENRX):
Magnus Vold, Chief Commercial Officer,
(+47) 905 66 577
[email protected]
Bente Amandussen,
Communication Manager
(+47) 957 41 735
[email protected]
SOURCE InductEV
