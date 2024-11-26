Two Global Leaders In Wireless EV Charging Strike Agreement To Standardize Technology's Interoperability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Philadelphia-based InductEV and Skien, Norway-based ENRX AS Sign MOU to Align Technical Standards and Ensure Compatibility

KING

OF

PRUSSIA, Pa.,

and

SKIEN, Norway, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two recognized global leaders in wireless inductive

EV

charging

and

energy

transfer technology

today announced an agreement wherein they will collaborate to establish standards for the fast-growing technology. The emergence of wireless inductive charging was given a boost when electric passenger car leader

Tesla

announced the autonomous robotaxi, which operates with a low power wireless charging system.

Indianapolis Electric Bus Using InductEV's Wireless Charging

Continue Reading

Philadelphia-based InductEV, whose focus is on electric vehicles used in commercial fleets, and Norway based ENRX, with 75 years of experience in the wireless transfer of energy in heating systems and more recently with electric vehicles, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that seeks to establish technical standards and ensure compatibility across the wireless EV charging ecosystem worldwide. InductEV and ENRX are focused on a standard at power levels several times higher than the robotaxi system, essential for eliminating range anxiety that has impeded the growth of electric vehicles.

Through this

first-of-its-kind collaboration,

the

two

companies expect

to

provide users

of the technology with expanded market access while contributing to an open ecosystem that

drives

innovation

and

supports user

choice.

Moreover,

InductEV

and

ENRX

seek

to accelerate the widespread adoption of wireless inductive charging technology in the transport sector, benefiting all with enhanced ease of use, compatibility, and reliability.

"We

look

forward to

working

alongside

the

engineers

at

ENRX to help standardize the technical specifications of wireless charging technology across the globe," said John Rizzo, CEO, InductEV.

"We're at a tipping point in the transportation sector's adoption of wireless inductive charging, making this collaboration that much more crucial as end customers and vehicle makers want

to be assured of

multiple sources of

supply for this mission-critical technology.

As a company, InductEV has already shipped Gigawatts of power wirelessly, more than the entire industry combined to date. We are well positioned

with

ENRX

to

contribute

to

the

coming

wireless EV

charging

transformation."

Areas

of

Collaboration

Include:

Both companies will dedicate resources and technical expertise to participate in working groups, committees, and other activities related to the development and finalization of theSAE J2954standard andotherrelevant standards.InductEV andENRXwillworktogether to test their wireless charging solutions for mutual compatibility, ensuring that their products can operate seamlessly across diverse platforms and configurations within the EV market.Induct EV and ENRX will jointly promote the benefits of standardization within the industry and to regulatory bodies, advocating for the adoption of a universal standard to ensure that wireless charging solutions are accessible, reliable, and compatible.

"We have been following the commercial adoption of InductEV's wireless inductive vehicle charging model and found that our two companies have much in common from a technological standpoint," said CCO and Business Area Manager at

ENRX, Magnus Vold. "With our almost 20 years of experience in the European high-power wireless charging business, we also recognize the need for greater standardization of the technology in the automotive sector. We are therefore pleased

that

the

team

at

InductEV

agreed to

partner

with

us

to

establish

those industry standards."

Nils-Gunnar

Vågstedt,

Senior

Expert Electromobility,

R&I

at

Scania

Group

and Co-Chair of SAE International's J2954-2 Heavy Duty Charging Committee, observed: "With the aid of standardization and interoperability, the modern trucking industry has become a very efficient one, also performing safe and at a low cost of operation."

InductEV's high-power wireless charging system works by using inductive charging pads: an

in-ground

pad

that

is

instantly

activated when

paired

with

an

under-the-vehicle pad, which is installed during the vehicle's manufacturing. Current InductEV

systems can

provide 75

kW

up

to

a

450-kW

wireless

power

output.

Significantly,

the

company's solution shifts the charging paradigm from relying solely on

time-

and energy-intensive overnight wired charging sessions in depots to shorter charging sessions spread throughout the day, which reduces the friction of electrification for both power utilities and fleet operators by maximizing the use of available renewable energy.

In the charging arena, ENRX has delivered wireless

induction

charging solutions for ferries and various industrial vehicles, as well as for buses in several major cities in Europe. Notably, in Braunschweig, Germany, a 12-kilometer bus route equipped with a 200kW wireless charging system has been continuously operating for over a decade.

The

company

is

also

pioneering

the

world's

first 200

kW

electrified

roadway in

Orlando, Florida. The 1.2 km (0.75 miles) pilot section within the larger 8 km (5 miles) Lake/Orange Expressway State Road 516 is now in development. This project will showcase high-power wireless charging technology capable of supporting long-haul trucks and passenger vehicles while in motion.

About

InductEV

InductEV

is

revolutionizing

how

electric

commercial

fleet

vehicles

charge

their

batteries. With its proprietary on-route wireless solution now deployed throughout North America and Europe and with 105 patents worldwide and 118 in process, the King of Prussia, PA-

based

company

with

a

significant

presence

in

Long

Beach,

CA,

is

the

global

leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging, and AI-software-powered energy management. The company recently opened one of the world's first R&D centers for wireless vehicle charging. ( )

About

ENRX

ENRX specializes in wireless inductive charging, inductive heating, and contactless power

transfer

solutions.

With

over

30,000 installations

across

more

than

80

countries, ENRX serves automotive and renewable energy industries. Their technology enables vehicles to charge wirelessly while driving, shaping the future of sustainable

transportation

infrastructure.

( )

Contact

(InductEV):

Peter

Himler, Flatiron Communications LLC

(m) +1 516-729-6461

[email protected] Whatsapp: peterhimler

Erin

Mahoney

(m) +1 917-213-2935

[email protected]

Contact (ENRX):

Magnus Vold, Chief Commercial Officer,

(+47) 905 66 577

[email protected]

Bente Amandussen,

Communication Manager

(+47) 957 41 735

[email protected]

SOURCE InductEV

