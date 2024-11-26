Self-Expression Tops Most Athlete Holiday Wish Lists In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Giant sliding mitt stockings are all hung by the chimney with care. A Mean One, Gingerbread Man, and Miami Ice will make Christmas complete.

Director of Culture Jazz Chisholm debuts the Strawberry Ice Cream batting glove drip.

Who wouldn't want A Mean One sliding mitt to flash after the holidays?

The holidays will be bananas when they unwrap the Banana Glove.

Absolutely Ridiculous brings artistic design to sports equipment

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anyone with an in the family knows there is no off-season. In fact, the holidays are the perfect time to start gearing up for the spring seasons of baseball and softball.Visionary designer and Absolutely Ridiculous founder, X, has brought back some holiday icons like Gingerbread Man, A Mean One, and Miami Ice in the form of sliding mitts while the studio at Absolutely Ridiculous extended the designs into stockings for the mantel in the form of oversized sliding mitts.Self-expression in sports has been owned by sneakers for decades. Absolutely Ridiculous is changing the game with creative solutions for athletes who want to extend that personalization to equipment like baseball gloves, sliding mitts, and protective equipment.X has also finalized designs for the first Absolutely Ridiculous batting gloves in collaboration with Director of Culture and New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm."These are the best in the game," said Chisholm when he first test drove them in early 2024. In fact, his first game wearing prototypes resulted in two home runs for the new Yankee.Check out the entire collection exclusively at Absolutely Ridiculous.Absolutely Ridiculous fielding gloves, sliding mitts, and protective gear has been lighting up Major League Baseball diamonds for the past two years. The Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, New York Yankees Luke Weaver and Jazz Chisolm Jr., and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies trust Absolutely Ridiculous to protect them on the field.About Absolutely RidiculousFounded in 2021 by former athlete and award-winning artist "X," Nashville-based Absolutely Ridiculous is a creative endeavor that reimagines sporting goods as functional art, collaborating with influential brands and individuals on innovative designs that break the mold of traditional sporting goods by blending elements of art, fashion, luxury, music, pop culture, and sports. The original Absolutely Ridiculous concept was a baseball glove designed to look like a melting ice cram cone, which sold out online in mere seconds. The company's product line has since grown to include an array of unique, game-ready baseball and softball gloves - all meticulously crafted using professional grade Kip lather - as well as sliding mitts, headwear, and leather care products, with new concepts released through a "sneaker culture" drop model that creates both a buzz and demand unmatched in the industry. Absolutely Ridiculous became one of the youngest brands ever to be featured in "MLB The Show" with the inclusion of several of its gloves and other items in the 2023 edition of the popular video game.Contact Us

Dean Stoyer

Absolutely Ridiculous LLC

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.