Bridging Global Businesses: Overseas Buyers Discover More Opportunities At The 136Th Canton Fair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 136th Canton Fair, which concluded on November 4, a record-breaking 253,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions gathered to explore the latest in international trade. Among them was Duarte Nuno Rocha, the chief representative of Sonae Group in China, who remarked after completing his sourcing activities in this session that attending the Canton Fair every year is always one of his most important jobs.

image_969985_43519084

Continue Reading

With over two decades at Sonae, a multinational company with a diverse portfolio spanning retail, financial services, technology, shopping centers, real estate and telecommunications, Duarte has been attending the fair on behalf of the company since 2006. Through the Fair, he has witnessed the evolution of Chinese manufacturing firsthand.

Managing Sonae's Guangzhou office, Duarte plays a pivotal role in the company's commercial and sourcing activities in China and Asia. He noted that Chinese products have made positive impressions among consumers in Portugal for high-cost performance and quality. Having joined the three phases of the 136th Canton Fair, Duarte and his colleagues not only discovered a wide range of innovative new products but also identified numerous excellent suppliers.

"Over the years, I've seen Chinese manufacturers significantly improve their product quality," Duarte highlighted. "Nowadays, consumers in overseas markets have higher expectations for products made in China, with a greater emphasis on quality, technology, and innovation. Consumers are also increasingly concerned about the environmental impact and social contributions of brands and products, which is a widespread trend."

These changes are influencing Duarte's choice of finding suppliers, with key factors to consider including product quality, innovation, sustainability practices, compliance and more. "It's important to visit existing and potential suppliers at the Canton Fair. The face-to-face communication is crucial to setting up orders and purchase cooperation scopes of the coming year, which can help us in long-term business partnership decision-making," he said.

With Canton Fair continuing to integrate innovative measures and building digital platforms, Duarte noted the convenience of the online exhibition and newly launched mobile App for overseas buyers. He also aims to leverage market insights and trend reports shared at the Fair to better understand China and global trends, enabling him to make more informed business decisions.

The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025 in Guangzhou. For more information, please visit

Photo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED