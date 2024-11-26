THE WORLD STRATEGIC FORUM 2024 TO UNVEIL STRATEGIES FOR COMPANY GROWTH IN THE NEW ECONOMY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
High-level executives and decision-makers will gather on December 10th-11th to discuss critical issues, including AI and supply chains.
International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University (FIU) are pleased to announce that the 13th edition of the World Strategic Forum (WSF) will be held on December 10th-11th at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Miami. Through the theme "Thriving in the New Economy," the conference will focus on how companies can prosper in today's global landscape.
This year's program will address various topics, including energy, finance, infrastructure, legacy planning, investment, technology, international trade, geopolitics, sports, and business, with a particular emphasis on decarbonization and environmental resilience.
"In the past four years, two significant business trends have emerged. First, companies have had to adapt their supply chains in response to disruptive forces such as the pandemic and armed conflicts. Second, new technologies, including AI, are set to profoundly impact how enterprises operate in the coming years," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA. "We are excited to advance these topics through engaging discussions at this year's World Strategic Forum."
"In addition to major business trends in recent years, we have seen a significant geopolitical realignment, as leaders around the world are increasingly prioritizing the defense of local constituents over pleasing global audiences –a result of the rising backlash against globalization across economic, political, social, and cultural lines," said Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, Founding Director of the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom. "This year's forum will explore these pivotal shifts and present a new way forward for leaders interested in thriving in the new economy."
A preliminary list of speakers is available online and includes:
Adolfo Babatz, CEO and Chairman, Board Clip
Afsaneh Beschloss, Founder and CEO, RockCreek
Audrey Robat, CFO, Engie North America
Eduardo Coello, Regional President, Latin America and Caribbean, Visa
Ivan Duque, Former President of the Republic of Colombia
Juan Guaidó, Former Interim President of Venezuela
Kamran Ozair, CEO, Visionet
Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis
Leslie Samuelrich, President, Green Century Funds
Macky Tall , Partner and Chairman, Global Infrastructure Group, Carlyle
Manny Diaz, Jr. , Florida Commissioner of Education
Vicente Fox Quesada , Former President of the Republic of Mexico
Sergio Díaz-Granados , Executive President, Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF)
Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.
December 10th-11th, 2024
The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Miami
Thriving in the New Economy
Tuesday, December 10th – Geopolitics, Financial Inclusion, Women's Success
Wednesday, December 11th – Infrastructure, Cruise Transportation, Education
About The World Strategic Forum
The World Strategic Forum (WSF) was founded in 2011 and is held annually in Miami, Florida, welcoming more than 1,000 attendees worldwide each year. The WSF brings together decision-makers from all spheres of society to tackle the most pressing issues of our time. Its mission is to address today's major corporate and government challenges and to foster a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges at stake for the Americas within the Global market. The central themes of the WSF revolve around the Global Economy, Finance, Tech, Trade, Energy, Infrastructure, Investment, and Legacy Planning.
