THE WORLD STRATEGIC FORUM 2024 TO UNVEIL STRATEGIES FOR COMPANY GROWTH IN THE NEW ECONOMY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

High-level executives and decision-makers will gather on December 10th-11th to discuss critical issues, including AI and chains.

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University (FIU) are pleased to announce that the 13th edition of the World Strategic Forum (WSF) will be held on December 10th-11th at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Miami. Through the theme "Thriving in the New Economy," the conference will focus on how companies can prosper in today's global landscape.

This year's program will address various topics, including energy, finance, infrastructure, legacy planning, investment, technology, international trade, geopolitics, sports, and business, with a particular emphasis on decarbonization and environmental resilience.

New this year, the sessions will be broadcast live and accessible to a global audience via

and .

"In the past four years, two significant business trends have emerged. First, companies have had to adapt their supply chains in response to disruptive forces such as the pandemic and armed conflicts. Second, new technologies, including AI, are set to profoundly impact how enterprises operate in the coming years," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA. "We are excited to advance these topics through engaging discussions at this year's World Strategic Forum."

"In addition to major business trends in recent years, we have seen a significant geopolitical realignment, as leaders around the world are increasingly prioritizing the defense of local constituents over pleasing global audiences –a result of the rising backlash against globalization across economic, political, social, and cultural lines," said Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, Founding Director of the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom. "This year's forum will explore these pivotal shifts and present a new way forward for leaders interested in thriving in the new economy."

A preliminary list of speakers is available online and includes:



Adolfo Babatz, CEO and Chairman, Board Clip

Afsaneh Beschloss, Founder and CEO, RockCreek

Audrey Robat, CFO, Engie North America

Eduardo Coello, Regional President, Latin America and Caribbean, Visa

Ivan Duque, Former President of the Republic of Colombia

Juan Guaidó, Former Interim President of Venezuela

Kamran Ozair, CEO, Visionet

Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis

Leslie Samuelrich, President, Green Century Funds

Macky Tall , Partner and Chairman, Global Infrastructure Group, Carlyle

Manny Diaz, Jr. , Florida Commissioner of Education

Vicente Fox Quesada , Former President of the Republic of Mexico Sergio Díaz-Granados , Executive President, Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF)

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.

For the complete program and list of confirmed speakers, please visit .



Date:



December 10th-11th, 2024



Place:

The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Miami

Themes:

Thriving in the New Economy





Tuesday, December 10th – Geopolitics, Financial Inclusion, Women's Success

Wednesday, December 11th – Infrastructure, Cruise Transportation, Education



Media Accreditation



To apply for media accreditation, please fill out the form here .

Follow us on social media

Watch the IEFA programming on YouTube



Follow the IEFA and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom on X #WSF



Like the IEFA and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom on Facebook





Follow the IEFA and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom on LinkedIn



Follow the IEFA and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom on Instagram



About The World Strategic Forum

The World Strategic Forum (WSF) was founded in 2011 and is held annually in Miami, Florida, welcoming more than 1,000 attendees worldwide each year. The WSF brings together decision-makers from all spheres of society to tackle the most pressing issues of our time. Its mission is to address today's major corporate and government challenges and to foster a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges at stake for the Americas within the Global market. The central themes of the WSF revolve around the Global Economy, Finance, Tech, Trade, Energy, Infrastructure, Investment, and Legacy Planning.

SOURCE World Strategic Forum

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED